Furry Friends Feature: Doggone, it's time for local 757!





April 23 is Give Local 757, the biggest giving day of the year for Hampton Roads, and The Humane Heritage Society invites the local community to join in the festivities by making a life-changing difference in the lives of Greater Williamsburg's largest homeless pet population. Every donation stays 100% local and helps right here in the community. What is Give Local 757? Donate to Local 757 is an annual event in the Hampton Roads area where individuals and organizations come together to support local nonprofits such as The Heritage Humane Society through online donations. This year, the giving day begins at midnight on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. that day. Those who wish to donate can click The Heritage Humane Society's page on Give Local 757. The Heritage Humane Society is one of the eligible organizations that can receive donations through Give Local 757. Only verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organizations headquartered or providing services in Hampton Roads can participate . Donations with a double impact For 2024, thanks to a generous $15,000 giving challenge, every dollar donated to the Heritage Humane Society through Give Local 757 on April 23 will be doubled. This doubling of donations will increase the impact needed as the shelter faces one of its largest pet populations since before the pandemic. Since 2018, the number of dogs in the shelter's care through 2024 has increased by 105%. What does the impact look like? It costs more than $3,000 a day to operate the shelter. One of the biggest questions people care about most is the impact of their donations. The Heritage Humane Society likes to share that goodwill and kindness make a difference in these ways: $25 – A batch of vaccines for an animal upon arrival at the shelter

– A batch of vaccines for an animal upon arrival at the shelter $50 – 10 enrichment activities for all animals for one day

– 10 enrichment activities for all animals for one day $100 – Castrate or neuter an animal before adoption

– Castrate or neuter an animal before adoption $250 – Sponsor food for most shelter animals for three days

Sponsor food for most shelter animals for three days $350 – Cover the cost of an animal with urgent medical needs to receive a diagnosis and evaluation

– Cover the cost of an animal with urgent medical needs to receive a diagnosis and evaluation $500 – Cover the cost of an animal from its admission (abandonment, straying) until its adoption Adoptable animals ready to live in a forever home The shelter is full of homeless animals who are eager to find their forever homes. More than 150 dogs, cats And small pets are currently in their custody. Adoptable pets are available to meet during Heritage Humane Society visiting and adoption hours, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday. through the Sun. To learn more, visitHeritageHumane.orgcall 757-221-0150 or visit the Heritage Humane Society located at 430 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185. SSponsored content made possible by Be kind to them all, love them all, save them all.

