Death of Egyptian actor Salah Al-Saadani | News





One of the most famous actors of Egyptian cinema, Salah Al-Saadani, died today Friday. RELATED: FILBO2024: Culture, Love of the planet and Literature Ashraf Zaki, president of the Egyptian Actors Union, confirmed the death of the artist estimated at the age of 81. Ashraf Zaki confirmed to the press that the funeral of Salah Al-Saadani will take place today, April 19, 2024, after afternoon prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Police Mosque, Cairo. Al-Saadani has been absent from the creative landscape in recent years. Al-Saadani began his artistic career at the University Theater in Cairo, where he studied at the Faculty of Agriculture with his friend Adel Imam. A few years later, both embarked on successful careers that would last nearly 60 years. Al-Saadani became a professional actor in the mid-sixties, when he took part in a small role in the play Locanda Paradise. He obtained numerous roles in theater, cinema and television, before having the opportunity to prove his talent and gain more space in works during the seventies. During the 1970s, he participated in several important films in the history of Egyptian cinema, including The Earth, A Song on the Passage, The Bullet is Still in My Pocket, Life is a Moment, in addition to his famous role in the series My dear sons, thank you with Abdel Moneim Madbouly discovered his talent. Al-Saadani reached the peak of his success after Saeed Saleh apologized for playing the character of Mayor Suleiman Ghanem in the series Layali Al-Helmeya, so the role was given to him. In this work, he created, with Yahya Al-Fakharani, author Osama Anwar Okasha and director Ismail Abdel Hafez, one of the most successful series in the history of Arab drama. Salah Al-Saadani chose to quietly retire from acting 10 years ago, coinciding with the celebration of his 70th birthday.

