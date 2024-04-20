Entertainment
Disney officially renews the theme of Hollywood studios and no longer talks about films
A recent article on r/Disney Parks (see below) pointed out that Disney's Hollywood Studios has increasingly strayed from its cinematic origins and that Disney may be forced to rename it given its expansion into other territories such as Star Wars and Pixar. While this is true to some extent, it is not necessarily a bad thing.
Will we see a name change for Hollywood Studios?
byyou/Jayhero19 InDisney parks
Whether guests like it or not, Disney Parks are evolving, which is especially evident at Walt Disney World Resort. As parks like Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and Disney's Animal Kingdom make their transition, some have suggested that Hollywood Studios is next in line.
Related: Disney's Tower of Terror Isn't Actually Falling
That may not be an unfair assessment, but a more accurate observation might be that Disney has moved away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and toward stories that keep audiences coming back for more . In short, it's less about making films and more about being a part of them.
Hollywood Studios makes you the star
In the Disney-MGM erathe park was solely dedicated to the golden age of cinema before being moved to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2007. Although a controversial decision at the time, it allowed Walt Disney Company to focus more on expanding its intellectual property, resulting in a park that guests have enjoyed for over 16 years.
Related: Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Suffers from a Major Malfunction
Since the contracts with MGM expired, cinematic elements have fallen out of the park to make way for experiences based on the films themselves rather than how they were made. Of course, Hollywood studios still have attractions like One Man's Dream and the Star WarsLaunch Bay, but Disney focused more on integrating its guests into the films rather than the process.
Part of their world
Consider some of the more recent additions to Hollywood studios in recent years. Both Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and toy story Land takes inspiration from beloved movie franchises, but they were designed to invite guests into the story.
Related: Changes Are Afoot for The Muppets at Hollywood Studios
Even the disastrous Galactic Starcruiser Hotel was designed with immersion in mind, and (for a brief moment) guests felt like they were part of the movie instead of just seeing how the galaxy far, far away was brought to life to the big one. screen. As impressive as these elements are, they are also a sign that the park is evolving, but is a rebranding necessary?
If you know anything about Disney fans, you know that they are incredibly protective of the nostalgic accessories and materials they grew up with. However, Disney's Hollywood Studios is changing since Disney abandoned MGM. For years, rides and attractions leaned more toward the world of famous films than a massive behind-the-scenes tribute park.
Related: Disney Worlds Groundbreaking Announcement: Massive Overhaul Set to Rock Part of the Park
The comments in the Reddit thread are accurate to the point that the park is changing its identity. However, he still maintains his love for the magic of cinema. What better way to illustrate this concept than by inviting customers to experience the stories they've loved for years from a different perspective?
Do you think Hollywood Studios has lost the plot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!
|
Sources
2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2024/04/disney-takes-hollywood-out-of-hollywood-studios-heres-why-zg1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney officially renews the theme of Hollywood studios and no longer talks about films
- Judge warns Trump against intimidating jurors
- 2.4 magnitude earthquake hits Berks County, Pennsylvania – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Biden praises Erdoan for allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO
- Death of Egyptian actor Salah Al-Saadani | News
- Youth talent show Table Tennis Provincial League opened
- We sifted through over 1,000 spring dresses and found these celebrity-inspired picks, all under $20
- You're not a toddler, nor a parent, but you still love Bluey? You are not alone – Daily Press
- Imran Khan said he abandoned Bandra bungalow to live in an apartment: I only use 3 plates, I cut my hair | Bollywood
- China hits back at Mike Johnson
- Tribeca Festival TV lineup includes 'Hollywood Black' starring Issa Rae and Serena Williams docuseries
- Jaromr Jgr scores in first game since turning 52 and passes Gordie Howe as oldest professional hockey player