Prithviraj Sukumaran has a perfect answer to why Bollywood is suffering and the Malayalam industry is doing so well





Big Bollywood films with huge budgets and helmed by superstars fail to perform at the box office. Interestingly, while the distributors and producers suffer losses, the superstars walk away with a significant portion of the money. And this is the reason why Bollywood is currently suffering a lot. Apart from demanding big salaries in the form of remuneration which can range from 50 to 100 crores, these superstars also demand a decent share in the film's profitability. And if the film belongs to an action genre, VFX and CGI take another huge part. This is why the budget of these films is always between 200 and 400 million dollars. For example, Maidaan, directed by Ajay Devgn, was made on a budget of 250 crores and it is expected that a large part of this budget went to actor Singham as remuneration. #Maidan collects Rs 27.50 crore in opening weekend; The low numbers and box office trend do not do justice to the merits of the content. Direction a bad finish Wednesday: Rs 2.00 crore (PP)

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Friday: Rs 3.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25… – Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 18, 2024 It is one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood and managed to earn less than 30 crores in its first week. The same can be said for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, made on a whopping budget of 350 crores. But its first week collections stand at a little over 45 crores, which is quite low even though the film has two Bollywood stars in the lead. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan gets poor numbers in its extended opening week; Business is at its lowest on Thursday Thursday: 15.00 crores

Friday: 7.50 crores

Saturday: 8.25 crores

Sunday: 8.75 crores

Monday: 2.25 crores

Tuesday: 2.00 crores

Wednesday: 2.25 crores

2nd Thursday:… – Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 18, 2024 And this is where southern star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was part of BMCM, comes into his own. According to the Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire actor, “Malayalam cinema thrives on a unique tradition where the emphasis is on quality production rather than big paychecks, unlike other industries where heavy salaries swallow up the budget.” Here, stars like Akshay, Tiger gobble up 80% of the budget, which leads to mediocre films. This is the real reason for the decline of Bollywood. The sad thing is that unlike the South stars, they can't even deliver a respectable opening.

by inBollyBlindsNGossip When the focus is on quality content, the film is sure to resonate with the audience. But since the remuneration does not put a burden on the filmmakers, even if the film performs decently, no one is lost and it is a win-win situation.



