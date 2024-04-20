Gay 30 Rock actor Maulik Pancholy excluded from anti-bullying discourse over concerns about his 'lifestyle'

A Pennsylvania school board reportedly canceled an anti-bullying speech by 30 Rock actor Maulik Pancholy because of his sexual orientation.

The Cumberland Valley School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to cancel the lecture at Mountain View Middle School by Pancholy, who is openly gay, citing concerns about his “lifestyle” and activism .

Pancholy, 48, who played Alec Baldwin's assistant on NBC's 30 Rock, has written several children's books, including one about a gay Native American boy forced to deal with bullying in a small city.

Some board members expressed concerns and others pointed to the district's policy of not hosting overtly political events, news outlets reported. The policy was adopted after the district came under fire for hosting a Donald Trump rally during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Pancholy's appearance at the Cumberland County School was scheduled by the school's leadership team, which selects an author each year to present a “unique educational experience for students,” according to the district.

A Pennsylvania school board reportedly canceled an anti-bullying speech by 30 Rock actor Maulik Pancholy because of his sexual orientation.

The Cumberland Valley School District's school board voted unanimously Monday to cancel the speech by Pancholy, who is openly gay, citing concerns about his “lifestyle” and activism.

In discussing the appearance at Monday night's meeting, school board members said they didn't know what Pancholy's speech would be about, but one member said he didn't “want to take the chance” of what this might entail.

“If you look for this individual, he presents himself as an activist,” Bud Shaffner said, according to Pennlive. “He takes pride in his lifestyle and I don’t think that should be forced on our students, at any age.”

Board member Kelly Potteiger, who is also part of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty, said: “Again, it's not discrimination against her lifestyle, it's her choice, but He’s the one who talks about it.

“He said that’s not the subject, but it’s the subject of his books.”

The board's vote drew criticism from several parents, students and community members who called the decision homophobic. Some have started online petitions demanding that Pancholy's appearance be reinstated.

In a statement posted on social media, Pancholy said that as a middle school student, he never saw himself represented in stories and that books featuring South Asian American or LGBTQ+ characters “n 'did not exist'. When he began writing his own novels years later, he still struggled to find these stories, he said.

“If you research this individual, he presents himself as an activist,” Bud Shaffner said. “He takes pride in his lifestyle and I don’t think that should be forced on our students at any age.”

Board member Kelly Potteiger, a member of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty, said: “Again, this is not discrimination against her lifestyle, it's her choice , but he’s the one who talks about it.”

“This is why I wrote my books in the first place,” Pancholy wrote. “Because representation matters.”

Pancholy said his visits to schools were intended “to let all young people know that they are seen.” To let them know they matter.

When he talks about his characters feeling “different,” he says he's always surprised by how many kids of diverse identities and backgrounds are also willing to share how different they feel.

“That’s the power of books. They develop empathy,” Pancholy wrote. “I wonder why a school board is so afraid of this?