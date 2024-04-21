Connect with us

Entertainment

Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Metro Philadelphia Education Officials Say

Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Metro Philadelphia Education Officials Say

 


actor cancel

Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the premiere of “Trishna” during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 27, 2012 in New York.

AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file