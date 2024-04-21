Zendaya Rocks the '60s in a Pink Cutout Dress on 'Challengers' Tour





Zendaya channeled the 1960s while attending the “Challengers” tour in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actress opted for a cutout dress with a buttoned polo collar, custom made by Jacquemus. Her pastel pink dress also came with a matching bow headband and slingback pumps. Zendaya at the “Challengers” tour in Los Angeles on April 20. Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud Zendaya was styled by her longtime collaborator, image designer Law Roach. Hairstylist Ursula Stephen styled the “Euphoria” actress' honey blonde tresses in a voluminous retro take, while makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave her winged eyeliner, dewy blush and a soft pink lip. Zendaya's relationship with Jacquemus dates back to 2019, when she wore the French brand to the Teen Choice Awards. She also wore Jacquemus while promoting “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya at the “Challengers” tour in Los Angeles on April 20. Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud Zendaya and Roach have worked together for over a decade. Roach is widely credited with raising the actress' profile in the fashion world. Zendaya's fashion and beauty endorsers include Lancôme, Valentino, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton, the latter of which she became an ambassador for in 2023. Zendaya at the “Challengers” tour in Los Angeles on April 20. Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud “Challengers,” in theaters April 26, follows a retired tennis professional, played by Zendaya, who finds herself in a love triangle with two other athletes. Starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the film is directed by “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/zendaya-pink-jacquemus-cutout-dress-challengers-tour-los-angeles-1236331597/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

