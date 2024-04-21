Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls at a star-filled birthday party | Entertainment





All five Spice Girls reunited to perform on Saturday night (04/20/24) at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party. The fashion designer was joined by her family – including husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 – and friends at Oswald's in Mayfair, London, to celebrate this milestone and guests had the pleasure of seeing the group take to the stage together for the first time since the London 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony to sing their hit single “Stop”, accompanied by choreography original. David shared footage of the moment Victoria, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C sang together on Instagram and wrote: I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner [green, yellow, red, purple, blue and white heart emojis] (sic)” Insiders said having all of her former bandmates at the party “meant everything” to Victoria, whose own-brand green dress was accessorized with crutches as she still hasn't recovered from a recent ankle injury. A source told MailOnline: 'It meant the world to Victoria that they were all there. “They were a big part of his life and they shared so much together. “They were special days and of course having them there to mark her 50th birthday was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect.” Other guests at the party included friends Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Marc Anthony, Guy Ritchie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, but Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham was forced to miss the party to be with him. her grandmother after her parent fell ill. Partygoers were given “Italian-inspired platters” to start before the main courses of steak and bar, as well as 3,000 bottles of the birthday girl's favorite wine, Château Mouton Rothschild, and 500 bottles of champagne, before head to the dance floor to the sound of music from the DJ collective. Hale Zero. Victoria was presented with a huge birthday cake before David and all four children gave speeches. A source told The Sun newspaper: David has really spent money. He wanted it to be very special for her after she always tried so hard for everyone.

