Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister seriously injured

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died and his sister Sabita Tiwari was seriously injured in a road accident near GT Road on Saturday.

The accident took place around 4:30 p.m. at Nirsa Bazar on Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 2 when the car in which the couple was traveling hit a divider barrier, a police officer was quoted as saying by the news agency. PTI. According to reports, Sabita is undergoing treatment at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Reportedly, the couple was traveling from Bihar to Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

Read also: OTT releases this week: From Section 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; films, web series to watch on weekends

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows how the car entered the partition. The extensive damage caused to the car shows the intensity of the accident.

After the accident, the police, with the help of locals, took Rakesha and Sabita out of the car and were rushed to Dhanbad Medical Hospital. Rajesh Tiwari was declared dead by emergency medical personnel, while his wife remains under treatment.

Rakesh was employed by the Indian Railways and stationed in Chittaranjan, according to reports. Quoting family members, Hindustan Times reported that the couple was returning from their village in Bihar.

The actor who was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Main Atal Hoon, lost his father last year in August. The family has also released an official statement, it is with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a healthy life of 99 years. His last rites will be celebrated today within his immediate family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village Gopalganj.”

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 21, 2024, 06:43 IST

Topics that might interest you

