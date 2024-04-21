Actor Gaurav K Sharma gives up radio career to become an actor





Gaurav K Sharma Actor Gaurav K Sharma is a well-known name in the entertainment world. The actor has been a part of various projects, like Madras Cafe, Search for a house , Wasseypur Gangs and many more. Before entering the world of theater, he worked as a radio jockey. Sharing his journey from RJ to actor, Gaurav says: I started my career as a radio jockey in 2002 and continued it till 2005. It was a great experience. Initially, the channel was supposed to be an all-English station, but later they suffered losses and converted it into a successful contemporary Bollywood station. I was hired for the English station, so after that change, I started to feel distant from that job and thought about leaving and joining. theater . With experience in the theater, he thought of trying his hand at acting. He further shares, “During my college days, I was doing theater, but I couldn't continue that while working with radio. When I left my job in 2005, I re-entered theater and decided to become an actor. I took an entrance exam for FTII Pune and luckily got selected for the same. Post that the audition process began and that’s how my journey into showbiz began. Soon to be seen in the upcoming web show Lootere, Gaurav is happy to now be doing a job that fascinates him. Even when I was working as an RJ, deep down I knew I wanted to become an actor, but I didn't have the courage to accept it as a full-fledged career. Today, when I look back, I feel really happy that I took the plunge and let go of my success radio career to continue playing. It wasn't easy at all to quit my well-paying job and pursue a career in theater, but with hard work and patience, I carved out my path.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/actor-gaurav-k-sharma-quitting-radio-career-for-acting/articleshow/109409759.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos