Entertainment
Do we live in Pakistan? : Actor Harshika Poonacha, her husband attacked for speaking in Kannada, lodges FIR | Bangalore News
Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha and her husband were allegedly attacked in early April by a group of people in the parking lot of a Bangalore restaurant because they were speaking in Kannada, police said.
The city police registered a case on Saturday, after Poonacha and her actor husband Bhuvan Ponnanna met Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanada and lodged a complaint.
The April 2 assault went viral two weeks later when Poonacha, who recorded the video of the incident on her phone, shared it on X on April 19.
According to Ponnanna, an unknown person in the parking lot of Karama restaurant in Pulikeshi Nagar got into an altercation with him at 7:40 p.m. on April 2 when he, his wife and two other family members were in the car. A man came out of nowhere and said: Dekh ke jao (watch your path). In Kannada, I asked him to move aside, and the person shouted: Yeh Kannada ke log bahut zyada baat karten hain (these Kannada people talk a lot). I then asked if he had any problem if he spoke Kannada, he said in the complaint.
Soon, a group of about 20 to 30 people, speaking Hindu, Urdu and broken Kannada, joined abroad, Ponnanna said.
Harshika Poonacha said she tried to call a police officer in Rajarajeshwari Nagar when the gang allegedly held Bhuvan by the collar, assaulted him in the face and tried to snatch his gold chain and mobile phone, then disappeared .
The couple claimed that although they approached a patrol vehicle parked near a mosque and narrated the incident to the assistant sub-inspector, he asked them to go to the police station nearest and file a complaint.
He did not even come to the crime scene to check what had happened, Ponnanna told Dayananda.
Harshika Poonacha mentioned that the faces of the miscreants were clearly visible in the video. “Do we live in Pakistan or Afghanistan? If I speak Kannada in Karnataka and what is wrong with them? Is it so dangerous for us to travel in our city? she asked.
Pulakeshi Nagar police have registered a case under sections 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs 50 or more), 341 (wrongful coercion) and 504 (intentionally insulting or provoking others with intent to cause a disturbance of public order). or commit another offense),143 (unlawful assembly),149 (unlawful assembly with common intention),393 (attempted theft) and 323 (intentionally causing harm to another).
When asked why they delayed in filing a police complaint, Poonacha said Ponnanna had initially ignored the incident. But our supporters suggested that we file a complaint. We have no political agenda, but we are concerned about public safety,” she added.
Embed Tweet
How safe are we people of Namma Bengaluru????
Hello everyone, after much thought I have decided to share a horrible experience I had in Namma Bengaluru a few days ago. At first I thought I was going to give up on it after telling my friends. pic.twitter.com/kiF7z7C0yV
– Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 19, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/are-we-living-in-pakistan-actor-harshika-poonacha-husband-attacked-for-speaking-in-kannada-fir-filed-9284086/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Do we live in Pakistan? : Actor Harshika Poonacha, her husband attacked for speaking in Kannada, lodges FIR | Bangalore News
- Purdue Manufacturing and Materials Research Institute announces new location in Indianapolis
- International Truck Names North Central International 2023 Dealer of the Year
- A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Countering tomorrow's Chinese cyberthreats requires us to prepare today
- Lyra Meteor Shower: How British Stargazers Can See the Oldest Annual Meteor Shower | Science and Technology News
- Israeli leaders and military criticize US plans to sanction IDF unit
- Chef Ludo Lefebvre partners with Costa Palmas for new restaurant
- See who's competing, with a roster of more than 10,000 Olympians still in existence
- Shannen Doherty once wore the dress in which Tori Spelling lost her virginity
- Forget about Nest and Fitbit. Google One is missing 1 feature yet
- Deforestation forces Ugandan forest animals to eat virus-laden bat droppings