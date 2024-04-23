BOLLYWOOD PARTY AT EVE NIGHT CLUB | San Francisco| Tickets for April 26, Fri April 26, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.





Join us for an evening of glamour, music and dancing at the Up Scale Bollywood Party at one of San Francisco's hottest clubs – Day before Night club hosted by Silver Key Events. “Ladies, get ready to shine! Ladies, enter for free before 11 p.m.. Registration required.. Hurry!! That's not all.. Ladies get free accessories..!! DJKour headliner known for his infectious beats and captivating visuals, will present an audio-visual extravaganza that will have you dancing the night away! First part of the talented Lychy Jelly PLACE : EVE Nightclub1535 Folsom Street, San Francisco. Eve – The hottest club in the heart of the city center will host a Bollywood club event for the very first time. Eve Nightclub and Lounge is breaking out of a spell and breathing new life into San Francisco nightlife. Located in the heart of the SOMA entertainment district, Eve features a newly renovated space comprised of an intimate floor plan and timeless interior. Nestled between 3 massive LED screen facades, a state-of-the-art sound system and confetti cannons, the Eves dance floor is bursting with energy. Soft seats, adorned with bright colors, are available by reservation for VIP bottle service. Savor delicious cocktails prepared by our delighted bartenders serving behind two well-stocked, upscale bars. Don't forget to escape under the stars to the oasis of the Eves outdoor garden bar. VIP EXPERIENCE: EVE Night Club offers a high level of luxury and exclusivity, allowing guests to enjoy the event in a truly VIP way. With the VIP Table Experience, guests will have their own private table in a prime location, offering the best views of the event. The tables are elegantly decorated and equipped with comfortable seating, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable experience. Scroll below to get an overview of the VIP area and the different packages. Call 4086121299 for any inquiries. Important rules: *Age restriction: This event is restricted to those aged 21 and over. A valid physical ID will be required for entry. *We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for reasons including, but not limited to: disorderly behavior, failure to follow venue rules, inappropriate dress, drunkenness, capacity location, security violation and others. restrictions. *No refunds, all sales are final: please note that unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not result in a refund. This includes weather conditions, natural disasters, queues, extended wait times, family emergencies, medical emergencies (including COVID-19 outcomes), employment issues, traffic, parking, transportation issues, etc. We are not obligated to provide a refund, credit, exchange or transfer if you purchased tickets for the wrong date, location or event. *This is a public event that will be covered by photographers. By entering the event premises, you consent to interviews, photographs, audio and video recordings, and their broadcast, publication, exhibition or reproduction for news purposes, webcasting, promotional purposes , broadcasting, advertising, inclusion on websites, social networks and other offline. for marketing purposes. *Participants are encouraged to use party supplies such as masks, headbands, streamers, etc. at their own discretion and responsibility. The event organizers or the venue are not responsible for any accidents and/or adverse effects.

