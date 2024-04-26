Whatever Sanjay Leela Bhansali does, it's pretty special. All his films are talked about at the time of their release and the same thing happens again.

Sanjay Bhansali's new web series Heeramandi has become a hot topic of discussion. A grand premiere of the show took place the other day in Mumbai and everyone who saw the show went gaga for it.

Genelia also saw the show and says that she has never seen such grandiose visuals in a Hindi film till date and Heeramandi is a must-watch. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

Netflix spent a bomb on this series which will be broadcast from May 1st. Watch this space for more updates on this web series.

