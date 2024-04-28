Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan to play Don in King with Suhana Khan; Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receive Padma Bhushan





Sunday is the conclusion of all the major Bollywood news that has been making headlines throughout this week. Shah Rukh Khan gearing up to play a Don in the upcoming King to Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receiving the Padma Bhushan, many more news has arrived in the top section. If you missed any important news, Pinkvilla is here to save you. Let's take a look back at this week's top Bollywood news. Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Shah Rukh Khan to play Don in upcoming King with Suhana Khan Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a Don in King and the character will also have shades of gray. Shah Rukh Khan makes films for the public and is well aware of their desire to see it in shades of gray. King is his passion project and he has worked meticulously on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively sculpted a very cool character, full of attitude and swag with shades of gray for SRK in King, revealed a source close to the development. 2.Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receive Padma Bhushan Droupadi Murmu, the President of India conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan in the field of arts on veteran actor and singer Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup. The ceremony was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and technology. engineering, commerce and industry, medicine, literature and education. , sports and public service.

3.Interior Video Gives a Glimpse of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boes Haldi Decor Today, April 27, the wedding planners of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boes took to Instagram and shared a video giving a glimpse of the decoration of the venue set up for the Haldi celebration. Alongside the video, the caption read: An exclusive look at Taapsee & Mathias Haldi's Decorating: It's quirky, vibrant and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins and the good times never end! 4.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's viral photo from London On April 27, an unseen photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on Twitter, delighting their fans. In the photo, the couple exudes joy while posing with a fan. 5.Ranveer Singh's father files FIR against user According to News 18 reports, the Cyber ​​Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against user X for allegedly uploading Ranveer Singh's Deepfake video. This FIR was registered after the actor's father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani filed a complaint against user X @sujataindia. 6.Sahil Khan brought back to Mumbai after his arrest in Chhattisgarh On April 28, style actor Sahil Khan was brought back from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai after he was arrested in the Mahadev betting app case. According to a new ANI report, he was produced in court and remanded in police custody until May 1. 7.Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA in Salman Khan dismissal case After two alleged accused opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai, several teams were mobilized to investigate the case. According to ANI, Mumbai Police have now arrested the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, along with the two alleged arms suppliers, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, under the Control Act of Maharashtra Organized Crime (MCOCA). All the accused have been booked under sections 3 (1) (2), 3 (1) (3) and 3 (1) (4) of MCOCA, cops told the agency. New bonus features: The release date of Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and others has been officially revealed: September 6. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet the actor who was an air hostess, became a model and later worked in a hit film with Shah Rukh Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newsmakers-of-the-week-shah-rukh-khan-to-play-don-in-king-with-suhana-khan-mithun-chakraborty-and-usha-uthup-receive-padma-bhushan-1300078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos