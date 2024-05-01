'Line Of Duty' and 'Outlander' Actor Brian McCardie Dies at 59





Scottish actor Brian McCardie, best known for playing crime boss Tommy Hunter in the British police procedural drama Course of action, is dead. He was 59 years old. McCardie's death was revealed by his sister, Sarah, also an actress, who shared the news on social media. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many,” Sarah’s statement read. “Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 28.” The statement continued: “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon. We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. (2) touched many lives and disappears far too soon. We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. #BrianMcCardie #Rest in peace Sarah McCardie (@SarahMcCardie) April 30, 2024 Born on January 22, 1965 in Glasgow, Scotland, McCardie began his film career in 1990, appearing in the television film Forget me before landing the role of PC Ronnie Barker in Rhythm by the water between 1990 and 1991. He is best known for playing crime boss Tommy Hunter in Course of action, an important and memorable role despite only appearing in three episodes of the popular detective series. He also starred in the British prison drama Time alongside Sean Bean and Stephen Graham. He also appeared in Stranger in the role of Sir Marcus MacRannoch, and had recently joined the cast of its spin-off Blood of my blood. McCardie was in the drama set in ancient Rome Domina and the detective series Giri/Haji. Most recently, he appeared in the 2023 British crime drama. The long shadow and the 2024 thriller film Damaged, with Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel. In addition to his work in television and film, McCardie has read his own poetry at various venues across Ireland and also wrote the one-man play Connolly, which he performed at the Lyric Theater in Belfast. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death,” McCardie’s agents, United Agents, said in a statement. Deadline. “He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

