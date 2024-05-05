Alaya F shares a change she would like to see in Bollywood – Atelier-c

Alaya F has always spoken her mind, ever since her debut with “Jawani Jaaneman”. The actor never hesitates to express his opinions during media interactions. Alaya, in a recent interview with Puja Talwar, reflected on how actors are still not treated equally on the sets.

When asked what change she would like to see in Bollywood, Alaya said, “I just want the same respect here. I'm not looking for 100 reasons why someone should be paid more or less. Or why someone should buy a bigger van or why someone stays at this hotel. Why does someone have complete control over the outcome of a film? We have absolutely nothing to say. I can understand all these things. This is still an issue that can be addressed later). I'm still young and new. There are many reasons why this may not have anything to do with men or women, but I'm leaving out the seniors and juniors. But for me, this is the case when there is no basic respect, such as the way you speak to someone.

If you call someone really early for no reason and you know the other actor isn't coming for another four hours, it's easy to call and say, “Hey, you can leave right now.” If an actor hasn't had dinner yet, tell them, “Go quickly to lunch, now we have some time before your shoot.” » If it shows a lack of respect or consideration for another person, I don't like it. It's disappointing for me because I give my all and treat everyone with a lot of love and respect, she added.

Alaya will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani's 'Srikanth'. Rajkummar Rao plays the title role in the film, based on the life of visually impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Jyothika.