Alaya F shares one change she would like to see in Bollywood

BY Agencies

Alaya F has always expressed her opinions, ever since her debut with Jawani Jaaneman. The actor never hesitates to speak her mind during media interactions. Alaya, in a recent interview with Puja Talwar, reflected on how actors are still not treated equally on the sets.

When asked what change she would like to see in Bollywood, Alaya said, “I just want the same respect here. I'm not looking for 100 reasons why someone should be paid more or someone should be paid less. Or why someone should have a bigger van or why someone stays at this hotel. Why does anyone have a say in the outcome of a film? Nobody has any say whatsoever. All these things I can understand. This is another subject that can be covered later). I'm still young and new. There are many reasons why this may have nothing to do with male or female, but senior-junior, I'll let that slide. But for me, it's when basic respect isn't given, like how you talk to someone.

When you call someone really early for no reason when you know the other actor isn't coming for the next four hours, you can easily call and say, Hey, you can leave in a moment. When an actor hasn't eaten anything, tell them, “Leave quickly for your lunch break, now we have some time before your shoot arrives.” When it shows a lack of respect or consideration for another person, I don't like it. It's disappointing for me because I give my all and treat everyone with a lot of love and respect, she added.

Alaya will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandanis Srikanth. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role in the film based on the life of visually impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Jyothika.