



LONDON (AP) Ceremonial salutes rang out across London under soggy skies Monday to mark the anniversary of the coronation of King Charles III. Smoke billowed from the barrels of six large horse-drawn guns during a 41-gun salute in Green Park, next to Buckingham Palace, at midday. An hour later, three cannons fired a 62-gun salvo from Tower Wharf, next to the River Thames. Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in a glitzy spectacle that echoed medieval times as he was anointed monarch following the September 2022 death of his mother, the Queen Elizabeth II. The past year has been overshadowed by his cancer diagnosisbut it helped to humanize him and connect him with the British peoplewho did not always expect such openness from the royal family. Rohan Wadke, a visitor to Buckingham Palace, applauded Charles for opening up to the public about his health problems. It's still a taboo for a lot of people," Wadke said. Charles, 75, returned to public service last week with a visit to a cancer centerwhere he held the hand of a patient receiving chemotherapy drugs and told him he had to get treatment that afternoon. Despite rain reminiscent of last year's coronation, visitors still came to see the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with gunners in their gold braided jackets, fire the salute while the Irish Guards brass band played music in the park next to the palace. Manda Pillay-Maloney said she visited the palace on Monday, a public holiday in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the year since Charles' coronation. I'm excited, happy to be here," Pillay-Maloney said. This is my first stop since arriving from Stevenage, just to… pay my respects and say, hey, thanks… you're doing a good job.

