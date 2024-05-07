Oklahoma actor and dreamer J. Antonio Rodriguez caught in DACA delay





“Hadestown” is a singing musical, so there is almost no spoken dialogue. Provided by FSCJ Artist Series J. Antonio Rodriguez travels to the underworld to save his beloved Eurydice in the musical Hadestown at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. PHOTO BY T. CHARLES ERICKSON Hannah Whitley, left, and J. Antonio Rodriguez are Eurydice and Orpheus, respectively, in Hadestown, at the Aronoff Center through April 30. T. Charles Erickson/Supplied J. Antonio Rodriguez and Amaya Braganza star as lovers Orpheus and Eurydice in the touring musical Hadestown. PHOTO BY T. CHARLES ERICSON/PROVIDED BY VAN WEZEL J. Antonio Rodriguez, a 2020 University of Oklahoma graduate who grew up in Ardmore, joined the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” earlier this year. Provided Antonio Rodriguez plays local crooner Johnny Casino in Lyric Theater's 2021 outdoor production of “Grease.” K. Talley Photography Van Hughes, standing behind seated John Furey, left, and Antonio Rodriguez perform during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds' inventive rock musical, When We're Gone. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN Antonio Rodriguez performs during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds' inventive rock musical, When We're Gone. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN Director Michael Baron, right, gives direction to Matthew Alvin Brown, left, and Antonio Rodriguez on September 6, 2018, during a rehearsal for the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of 's inventive rock musical Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds, When We're Gone. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN On stage, from left, Van Hughes, John Furey and Antonio Rodriguez perform during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnold's inventive rock musical , When We're Gone. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN John Furey, left, and Antonio Rodriguez perform during a Sept. 6, 2018, rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds' inventive rock musical, When We're Gone. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN From left, Derrick Medrano, Matthew Alvin Brown, John Furey, Antonio Rodriguez and Van Hughes perform during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of Alana's inventive rock musical Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds When We're Gone. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN From left, Derrick Medrano, Kat Metcalfe, John Furey, Van Hughes, Matthew Alvin Brown and Antonio Rodriguez listen to director Michael Baron during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere production of the comedy inventive rock music from Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnolds. When we are gone. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN From left, Derrick Medrano, Kat Metcalfe, John Furey, Matthew Alvin Brown and Antonio Rodriguez listen to director Michael Baron during a September 6, 2018 rehearsal of the Lyric Theater's world premiere of D's inventive rock musical 'Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnold, When We'. gone again. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN Derrick Medrano, Kat Metcalfe, John Furey, Matthew Alvin Brown and Antonio Rodriguez listen to director Michael Baron during a rehearsal for the Lyric Theater world premiere of Alana Jacoby and Scotty Arnold's inventive rock musical “When We're Gone”, on Thursday September 6. 2018 at Lyric's Plaza Theater. DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN From left, Emily J. Pace plays Janet Weiss, Eric Ulloa plays Dr. Frank 'N' Furter and Antonio Rodriguez plays Brad Majors in the Lyric Theater's 2019 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Photo by K. Talley Photography Elvie Ellis stars as Riff Raff (center) with the Rocky Phantoms and Brad (Antonio Rodriguez) and Janet (Emily J. Pace) in Lyric Theater's 2019 production of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show.” K. Talley Photography Emily J. Pace plays Janet Weiss and Antonio Rodriguez plays Brad Majors in the Lyric Theater's 2019 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Photo by K. Talley Photography

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/2024/05/06/daca-dreamer-act-oklahoma-actor-caught-in-immigration-red-tape/73558642007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos