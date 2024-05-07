Hollywood has forgotten the art of the twist and Apple's terrible revelation about Sugar proves it





Others It's the role Nicole Kidman was born to play as a mother who lives in a creepy house on the island of Jersey, where her child's sensitivity to daylight forces her to keep the curtains closed. At night, her character, Grace, hears strange noises that make her believe that the house is haunted. But, in a devastating finale, it is revealed that Grace and her children are the ghosts and that she has repressed her memories of murdering her offspring and then turning the knife on herself. The sixth sense I see dead people, says schoolboy psychic Haley Joel Osment at the start of M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 blockbuster. Bruce Willis' character, a child psychologist who sympathizes with the traumatized child, becomes a friend and confidant. But when he gets to the bottom of the boy's illness, he discovers that he really sees dead people and he (Williss' protagonist) is one of them. Game Of Thrones House Lannister's favorite song, the Rains of Castamere, sounds and suddenly Catelyn Stark realizes it's a trap. The marriage of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey was just a ruse by Walder Frey to get revenge on the Starks after his son Robb walked out of an arranged marriage. In hindsight, this seems perfectly logical. But that doesn't do much good for the Starks who are taken down by Freys and Lannisters before they even have a chance to finish the wedding banquet in this 2011 episode that became an immediate sensation. The usual suspects Who is Keyser Sze is the question haunting everyone in Bryan Singers' labyrinthine thriller from 1995. Only in the final minutes is the truth revealed: Kevin Spacey's shy, tangled-tongued Verbal Kint is the one pulling the strings, a shock that made the film the word of mouth of the summer. The Planet of the Apes Throughout this 1968 sci-fi adventure, Charlton Heston's character wondered where in the galaxy he had landed. The devastating revelation comes in the final scene as he sees the Statue of Liberty rise from the sand. The dystopian world dominated by talking, horse-riding gorillas and chimpanzees is Earth!

