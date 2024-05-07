Los Angeles subway security guard stabbed, another man shot in East Hollywood

A man was shot and killed after allegedly stabbing a security guard near a Hollywood subway station Tuesday morning.

The guard was allegedly stabbed in the leg around 9 a.m. at the B Line station at 1500 N. Vermont Ave. while he was conducting a “routine security check,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect exited the train after pulling the emergency brake several times. When he got off the train, security officers followed him to a non-public area where an altercation took place.

At a news conference, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said guards used pepper spray on the suspect and that's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed a guard in the lower body and a shootout occurred.



“We are not sure at this point if one or two security guards shot the suspect,” said LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar.

The suspect was able to walk away and was found about a block down the street, near the intersection of De Longpre and Vermont avenues, authorities said. He was unconscious and not breathing when medics arrived on scene. Authorities said a knife was found next to the suspect.

Two security guards were taken to hospital for their injuries, one for stab wounds and the other for minor injuries during the altercation with the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation by LAPD homicide detectives.

