Attracted by historic Rolling Stones performance, half a million fans attend New Orleans Jazz Fest





NEW ORLEANS (AP) An extra day and the lure of an appearance by the Rolling Stones boosted attendance for the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to half a million people, organizers said Monday. This is the second highest attendance in the history of the festival, just behind the 600,000 participants in 2001. In 2023, more than 460,000 people have passed through the festival doors. This year's festival showcased the beauty of Jazz Fest more clearly than ever, festival producer Quint Davis said in a statement. Watching the Rolling Stones perform with New Orleans and Louisiana stars Irma Thomas and Dwayne Dopsie was for me a witness to the power of the Festival to demonstrate our culture's connection to some of the greatest music of our time . The Rolling Stones' historic, sold-out performance last week was the triumphant conclusion to a years-long effort to bring the band to the event, after cancellations in 2019 and 2021. Few festival performances have been more expected, let alone, if at all, better received by fans, Davis said in a statement. Other highlights of the 2024 festival included Jon Batiste's New Orleans-only set that paid homage to the city's piano legends including Professor Longhair, Fats Domino and Allen Toussaint. There was also the electric return of Foo Fighters to the event as well as appearances from Chris Stapleton, the Killers, Queen Latifah, Fantasia and Vampire Weekend. Next year's event is scheduled for April 24 to May 4. Source: job

