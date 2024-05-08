Daytons Courthouse Square will be a new lunchtime hotspot with entertainment and events





“We are very excited to launch this new feature in Courthouse Square that is thinking outside the box to become a new downtown hot spot,” said DDP President Katie Meyer. CURIO is proof that big ideas can come in small packages and that a shipping container can be transformed into a hub for community, connection and collaboration. From May to September, DDP will program CURIO at Courthouse Square with lunchtime events from 12pm to 2pm Tuesday to Thursday and a mix of themed social events from 4pm to 6pm every Wednesday. Explore Downtown Housing Tour Showcases Options and Amenities This Weekend Downtown Housing Tour Showcases Options and Amenities This Weekend We want CURIO to be a destination for everyone. We plan a wide variety of events including live entertainment, fitness, games, pets, vendors and much more, said Lynn Robertson, special events manager for the DDP. Whether you're craving a midday pick-me-up, a break from work, or a chance to connect with your community, CURIO has you covered. Lunchtime entertainment will include Trivia Tuesdays with a chance to win prizes, Workout Wednesdays with area fitness instructors, and Unplugged Thursdays with acoustic music or live DJs. Food vendors will also be set up in Courthouse Square each day of the week. On Wednesday nights, attendees can expect everything from vendors and karaoke to live entertainment, art classes and bingo. CURIO's regular programming at Courthouse Square will begin on Tuesday, May 14. Explore Previous coverage: Courthouse Square revamp will include shipping container events center Previous coverage: Courthouse Square revamp will include shipping container events center CURIO was partially supported by a $75,000 Community Placemaking Grant from the Public Spaces Project, funded by General Motors. Courthouse Square is at the center of our downtown and CURIO will help highlight its importance as a gathering space, said Laura Woeste, DDP director of strategic projects. The guidance, planning and input from PPS and our community will help CURIO and Courthouse Square become a place that can give back. More details For more information or to view the lineup, visit Downtowndayton.org or the CURIOs Facebook Or Instagram pages (@curioatchs).

