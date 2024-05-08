Pinstripes announces plans to open in downtown St. Johns in 2025





Pinstripes Holdings Inc. announced May 7 that it will open in downtown St. Johns in 2025. Pinstripes, based in Northbrook, Ill., said that with its 17 open locations, it has 23 locations open or under lease, and additional locations are under consideration. Pinstripes says it is an experiential dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling, bocce ball and private event space. It announced the signing of a new principal broker agreement with commercial real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. in the United States and abroad, working with the Pinstripes network of local brokers across the country. Inside the Pinstripes at Vineland Pointe in Orlando. It features 16 bowling lanes, four indoor and outdoor bocce courts, two outdoor terraces and four private event spaces for groups of up to 1,000 people. Fine stripes Pinstripes remains focused on executing our U.S. rollout strategy with our winning combination of exceptional cuisine and bowling/bocce ball, said Dale Schwartz, CEO and founder of Pinstripes, in a press release. We are increasing our expansion efforts by working with Rob Cohen, Jeremy Ezra and their Newmark team, and this partnership will enhance our ability to expand into new markets. Pinstripes also announced the April 20 opening of its Orlando location at Vineland Point; its plans to open Walnut Creek, Calif., and Coral Gables, in the coming months; and two Seattle locations in Bellevue and Lake Union respectively in late 2024/2025, with Vulcan Real Estate. Pinstripes Restaurant and Bowling Alley in Orlando, at 11643 Daryl Carter Parkway in Vineland Pointe. It is located off Palm Parkway, approximately 3.3 miles north of Disney Springs. It opened on April 19. Fine stripes Pinstripes says it offers a combination of made-from-scratch dining, bowling and bocce ball and flexible private event space. From its full menu of Italian-American food and drinks to its lineup of bowling and bocce games, Pinstripes offers multi-generational activities seven days a week. It says its 25,000 to 28,000 square foot rooms can accommodate groups of 20 to 1,500 people for private events, parties and celebrations.

