“Motherhood Out Loud” takes the stage in Barboursville





To close out its 51st season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present Motherhood Out Loud in the Cellar. Motherhood Out Loud is written by Leslie Ayvazian, Brooke Berman, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, and Cheryl L. West. . Conceived by Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein, Motherhood Out Loud was written by a group of renowned American playwrights who reveal, with illuminating insight, the humor, raw emotions and rocky roads we experience in life. The result is a joyful, moving, hilarious and utterly thrilling theatrical event. Completely unpredictable, Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions of parenting, uncovers its inherent comedy, and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. You don't have to be a mother to relate to and appreciate this piece, you just need to know a mother or have seen one in the wild. People also read… This production is directed by Devynn Thomas and features an ensemble including Sara Conklin, Kristen Dillehunt, Elizabeth Rose, March Schindler and Kathy Semerling. Cheryl Mares serves as the swing for the production. The production team is rounded out by Katie Hutchins as production stage manager, Mary Speed ​​as set designer, Paige Campbell Johns as costume and properties designer, Steven Reid as lighting designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Karen Zimet as Assistant Stage Manager, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Nicholas Edelman as Shop and Construction Supervisor, Jennifer Phelps as Office Manager of theater and Edward Warwick White as marketing director. Motherhood Out Loud runs weekends in the cellar until May 19. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission seating. The Cellar is Four County's intimate black box theater space. The seats are limited. Motherhood Out Loud is intended for an adult audience. This production contains adult situations and discussions, including explicit language. Parental discretion advised. Four County Players is central Virginia's oldest community theater and is proud to be a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at (540) 832-5355 or visit www.fourcp.org Or www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/news/community/madisonnews/life-entertainment/motherhood-out-loud-takes-the-stage-in-barboursville/article_a56f6ff4-0c75-11ef-b844-43cbed97b124.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos