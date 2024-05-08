Watch: Birthday Boy Pat Cummins Dances to Bollywood Song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan





Pat Cummins danced to a hit Bollywood number on his birthday, ending ahead of a high-pressure IPl 2024 match for SRH against LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday (May 8). In a video widely shared on social media, Cummins was seen shaking a leg to 'Laal Peeli Akhiyan' — popular song from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest film “I lived like this in my body.” Cummins was dancing to the popular number in what looked like a dance studio. A few other dancers were also trying to catch up with the Australian star, who has been enjoying his stay in India since the ODI World Cup last year. Cummins has become another Australian after David Warner to display his love for Bollywood songs. The Australian Test and ODI captain also likes Pav Bhaji. IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG: Match Report | Strong points Watch the video here- CUMMINS’ LOVE FOR INDIA Cummins also pulled off the Pushpa hook step and delighted fans by speaking Telugu earlier in the IPL 2024 season. Cummins had recently taken his family to a Hyderabadi biryani feast. He was joined by his wife and child when they were in India. Cummins, who seems to be becoming a crowd favorite in Hyderabad, effortlessly performed the dance moves on his birthday. Complete coverage of IPL 2024 | IPL 2024 Points Table and Standings | Full Schedule of IPL 2024 THE Star Bowler also celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday, May 8 and received a memorable gift as SRH hammered LSG by 10 wickets. LSG had won the toss and elected to bat first, and the decision did not bear much fruit as they scored only 27 runs and lost 2 wickets in the first 6 overs, their score in lowest powerplay in IPL 2024. Lucknow managed to score 165 runs as Cummins picked the wicket of KL Rahul and dealt a brilliant direct hit to Krunal Pandya. The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma held on to the LSG bowlers. SRH notched the highest total after the first 10 overs of the IPL by scoring 167 runs in 9.4 overs. SRH climbed to 3rd place in the points table with 7 wins from 12 matches. SRH's victory means MI have been officially knocked out of the play-off race. Published by: Diya Kakkar Published on: May 8, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/ipl-2024-birthday-boy-pat-cummins-bollywood-song-lal-peeli-akhiyan-2536850-2024-05-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos