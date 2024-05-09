Entertainment
National Public Gardens Day 2024 in New Jersey: Ways to Celebrate
Held each year on the Friday before Mother's Day, National Public Gardens Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about botanical gardens, arboreta, zoos, historic gardens and more.
This year, National Garden Day falls on May 10, and there's no better place to celebrate than in the Garden State. Whether you're looking to stroll among brightly colored flowers, want National Public Gardens Day-themed activities, or need an opportunity to support our state's public gardens throughout the year, there is something for everyone.
Here are four ways to celebrate National Public Gardens Day in North Jersey:
Visit Macculloch Hall Historical Museum's National Public Gardens Day event
Although open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, guests are invited to visit the historic gardens at Macculloch Hall Historical Museum on Friday, May 11 for their free National Public Gardens Day event. With gardens home to wisteria, sundials, sassafras, heirloom roses and more, the event includes presentations from Eyes of the Wild and Paws 4 a Cause Seeing Eye Puppy Club, demonstrations with a soil scientist , treasure hunts, artistic activities and pots of tea for sale. .
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 11.
Or: 45 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown; 973-539-2404, maccullochhall.org.
Participate in the American Public Gardens Association's Public Gardens Photo Scavenger Hunt
Each year, the American Public Garden Association celebrates Go Public Gardens Days, an initiative it created to encourage the public to visit, value and volunteer in public gardens. Every spring, from the Friday of National Public Gardens Day to the Sunday after Mother's Day, this year's dates are May 10-19.
To celebrate this initiative, each day there will be a different scavenger hunt theme of something to “go find” in your local public garden or arboretum. To participate, you can take a photo related to the theme of the day and post it on social media with the hashtags #GoPublicGardenDays and #GoPublicGardens, and tag the association's social media accounts. They will be sharing as many photos as possible on their Instagram and Facebook stories, so don't miss the opportunity to participate in this year's scavenger hunt.
Info: Go Public Gardens days take place from May 10 to 19. Details of the scavenger hunt and each day's theme can be found on the American Public Garden Association website.
Explore the New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood
Since New Jersey is the Garden State, what better way to spend National Garden Day than at the New Jersey Botanical Garden?
Part of Ringwood State Park, the New Jersey Botanical Garden is a 96-acre garden surrounded by 1,000 acres of forests. The botanical garden features a wide variety of flowers in bloom in spring, and therefore on National Garden Day, with 12 individual gardens dedicated to flowers such as perennials, lilacs, azaleas, wildflowers, magnolias , crabapple trees and much more. The park is also full of trees, plants, ponds and statues, making it the perfect place to celebrate a day dedicated to public gardens.
And if that's not enough for you, take a look at our list of 10 botanical gardens and arboretums to visit in New Jersey for other stops.
Go: 2 Morris Road, Ringwood; 973-962-9534,njbg.org.
Start filling out your Garden State Gardens Consortium passport
Garden State Gardens is a consortium of New Jersey public gardens, dedicated to creating public awareness and appreciation for the beauty, horticultural, educational, artistic and historical value of our state's public gardens.
The organization now offers what is called the Garden State Garden Consortium Passport, which features a list of 27 public gardens statewide that are members of the organization. The passport includes information about each public garden, including the garden's highlights and amenities, to help you during your visit. To complete your passport, visit each of the 27 gardens located throughout the state and complete the passport application for each garden. Then you can send your completed passport to Garden State Gardens to receive a prize.
While it's safe to say you won't complete all 27 stops over National Gardens Day weekend, it's the perfect opportunity to get started.
Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter forNorthJersey.comand The Record, covering everything worth celebrating in North Jersey. Find it onInstagram @maddiemcgay,onX @maddiemcgayyand sign up for itLiving in North Jerseybulletin.Do you have a tip, trend or awesome home she should know about? Send him an email toMMcGay@gannett.
