Shaitaan Jyotika actress Srikanth makes a shocking REVELATION; says he hasn't been offered a Bollywood film in 27 years





South Indian actress Jyotika who received plaudits for his role in Ajay Devgn featured Satan. The diva made her Bollywood debut in the 90s with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, but unfortunately moved to the South soon after. Recently, Jyotika made a comeback with Shaitaan and her performance managed to win hearts. Well, the actress is now all set to impress everyone with her role in Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao. Also Read – Srikanth Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's honest performance is commendable in this biographical drama BollywoodLife brings you all the latest updates on entertainment news. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read – Cartel Dabba: Sai Tamhankar impressed by Shabana Azmi’s wit and great sense of humor Jyotika recently opened up in an interview about why she took time out to return to Bollywood. In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Jyotika said that after her first film turned out to be a failure, she ventured into South films. Well, the diva revealed that no big Bollywood filmmaker has approached her. Yes, you read that right! Also Read – Shaitaan: R Madhavan's new poster as Shaitaan will give you sleepless nights Jyotika's big revelations will surprise you Jyotika said that the Hindi film industry works on the basis of formulas and the first film has to do well so that you can get more offers. She even added that there was a perception around her that she was from South India, which made filmmakers assume that she didn't want to do Hindi films anymore. Well, she even said that she has not refrained from doing Hindi films, but no script has been offered to her for many years. Gorgeous actress Jyotika also said that she then faced competition from other Bollywood actresses who were working with big production houses. She said that her film was produced by a big banner, but her film was a failure and she had to sign a southern and diverted Bollywood film. Jyotika made her comeback to Bollywood with Shaitaan but she had to make her comeback with Srikanth. But director Tushar Hiranandani had revealed that she had rejected the film when he offered it to her. But later her husband and Tamil star Suriya convinced her and she agreed to do Shaitaan after Shrikanth. Check out Srikanth's trailer below: Srikanth is the story of an industrialist who was visually challenged, but fought against all odds and achieved success. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika and Alaya F. The film will hit theaters on May 10, 2024. Here is a video of Rajkummar Rao Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

