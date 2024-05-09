Thai Action Star Tony Jaa To Make Bollywood Debut With Anshuman Jha Starrer Lakadbaggha 2





< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Tony Jaa and Dan Chupong join Anshuman Jha-starrer Lakadbaggha 2 | Picture: Thai martial artists and actors Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa are set to star in Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business. The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 film Lakadbaggha, starring Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung in the lead. Jha will return to the franchise. The film will also feature Sunny Pang in an important role. Anshuman Jha reacts to Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa boards Lakadbaggha 2 Jha, who will also star in Lakadbaggha 2, said he was happy to collaborate with “some of Asia's biggest stars” like Chupong and Jaa. “Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars and I am a big fan of these Asian stars. This will be a dream come true for me besides being a huge responsibility to be a film of action with any action film of them,” the actor said in a statement. Tony Jaa Learn more about Lakadbaggha 2 Lakadbaggha 2 is expected to be operational later this year. Vicky Arora (RRR & Ramayana) and Kecha Kamphakdee (Ong-Bak) have been chosen to direct the action of the film. The sequel to the film will be directed by ad filmmaker Sanjay Shetty, who is also the Krav-Maga world title holder. Filming will take place across Southeast Asia. With the arrival of these Asian martial arts masters, this action film accelerates while waiting for the sequel. The first film in the franchise was a vigilante action film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as an animal rescuer. How he gets mixed up with illegal animal traders after saving a hyena from poachers forms the plot of the story. Directed by Victor Mukherjee and written by Alok Sharma, Lakadbaggha also starred Milind Soman.

