Entertainment
In town: Mother's Day weekend activities and meals
SMDP's weekly guide to dining and entertainment activities in and around the city includes the Venice Art Walk, many dining options for Mother's Day, and much more!
FREE Movie Fridays on the Promenade – “Mamma Mia”: On Friday, May 10, events begin at 6:30 p.m. with fun photo ops, free popcorn and a DJ playing music before the films, which include singing, begin at 7:30 p.m. Guests can bring low chairs (high chairs are not allowed). ), pillows, blankets and picnic essentials to relax with family, friends and even your four-legged friends.
Art walk at the Venice Family Clinic: For 45 years, Venice Family Clinic has celebrated artists and collectors whose talent and generosity raise funds for vital health care in our community. This landmark edition of Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction explores the intersection of history, health, and home. May 10-19.
Elna Garana Celebrity Opera Series: She “is one of the most sought-after singers in the world; among mezzo-sopranos, she has few peers, vocally, musically or dramatically. Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. @ Broadstage, 1310 11th Street.
Malibu Comedy Night Rosenthal Wine Bar: Enjoy sips and laughs under the stars in the heart of Malibu! Comedians from Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central! With heating lamps. Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. @ 18741 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu
MANGo Milestone Community Walk: Enjoy a free five-mile social bike ride with Metro Bike Share, Santa Monica Spoke and the City of Santa Monica! This walk is the perfect way to learn more about the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANGo). This ride is “drop-free,” meaning we will maintain a comfortable and inclusive pace for all participants. Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 17th/SMC station (accessible via line E).
Well-being & Waves: Get ready to ride the rejuvenation wave on the pier with yoga, light running and mindfulness exercises with the relaxing vibes of the oceans as a backdrop, all for FREE! It's like a beach party for your soul! Saturday May 11 – June 29, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Walk and sketch on the beach: Guided by a naturalist, join others on this peaceful pursuit to sketch on our beautiful coastline. “Well, provide the binoculars, drawing boards, pencils and newspaper, or bring your own easy-to-carry drawing tools.” Saturday May 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Firefighter day / open day at fire station 1: Open house activities for families and children include fire apparatus and trucks available to explore, tours with firefighters, information on emergency preparedness and hands-only CPR with the American Red Cross . Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ 1337 7th St.
Beck to headline Venice Family Clinics' inaugural HEART gala: The HEART (Health + Art) initiative is a celebration of creativity and compassion coming together to advance health care for all. The Gala honors the people who have kept the Clinic's services running for more than four decades, with a group of stars from the entertainment industry and art world, including Anjelica Huston, Chuck Lorre, Elisabeth Shue , Richard Chamberlain, Robby Krieger and Tom Morello. Saturday May 11, 6 p.m. @ 3Labs in Culver City.
FREE Fitness Events Meet Plastic Elimination Efforts: Join eco-warrior Cleancult for their inaugural plastic intervention event focused on plastic elimination and holistic workouts. Tuesday May 14, 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. & Wednesday May 15, 9:30 a.m. www.jointhecleancult.com/
Pizzana Scopa collaboration: For one night only, Scopa chef and Food Network star Antonia Lofaso teams up with Pizzanas head chef and pizza maker Daniele Uditi for a “culinary adventure as they blend their Italian roots with the eclectic vibe of Los Angeles to whip up a daring feast. , delicious and delicious. The four-course meal includes a carefully chosen wine pairing that beautifully enhances each course. Wednesday May 15, 5:30 p.m.
Mother's Day meals:
1 Pico: Celebrate with a 3-course pre-fixe brunch featuring selections like oysters on the half shell, smoked salmon Benedict, or savory crepes. Shutters Hotel, 1 Pico Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/1-pico
Afternoon Tea at the Fairmont: The 3-course full-service afternoon tea on the Sunset Terrace costs $120/person, including a glass of champagne and an added chef's special dessert in addition to regular menu items. 101 Wilshire Boulevard.
Calabra roof: Treat yourself to Mediterranean dishes, garden-fresh cocktails and ocean views with a 3-course menu for $85/person. 700 Wilshire Boulevard.
The Georgian Room: Spaghetti Momsday celebrates mom with a three-course dinner accompanied by a complimentary glass of Ruinart Champagne or Scribe wine. Spaghetti Sunday classics include Grandpa Tonys meatballs, chicken parmesan and a special Puglia burrata. I ate here recently and loved the food and ambiance and thought it was good value. 1415 Ocean Avenue.
LouLou: DJ Ara and live performances will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a special buffet and Seafood Tower at $85 per adult and $45 for children.
Parsley: Splurge on a prix fixe family brunch, starting with deviled eggs and an assortment of tartlets before indulging in a spring salad, baguette, butter-poached salmon, hangar steak and spring vegetables . Finish with chocolate profiteroles and vanilla ice cream for dessert. They also offer a special children's menu. 2732, rue Principale
Mermaid: Enoy 3-course brunch menu to celebrate »my dear mother”, which begins with a glass of champagne or wine, a range of starters including an artisan bread basket, a farmer's market fruit platter, burrata and butter lettuce salad, guests' choice of a frittata primavera, grilled king salmon, lobster Benedict or a prime filet. steak and eggs, and finishing with a berry crostata with mascarpone whip and a strawberry granita with basil cream for dessert. 1415 Ocean Avenue.
The surfing fox: Celebrate with their new brunch menu, mimosas, foxtails and chef's special crab cakes. Aperol will be offering Aperol Spritz and specialty cocktails as well as an Instagram-worthy flower wall for photos! The chef will also prepare a special surprise dessert for moms to take home with them after dinner. 120 Colorado Ave.
Further away: Wild things happen late at night at Skirball: To celebrate the new exhibition The Art of Maurice Sendak, explore Sendak's imaginative worlds with special gallery access and nightly programming at Skirball. Access after hours to view more than 150 artifacts showcasing the depth and breadth of Sendak's creativity, and enjoy food trucks, a cash bar, live music, a DJ set and activities inspired by Sendak. Friday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 a.m. @ 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Looking to the future in the city: Montana Ave. (18/05),Monopoly (05/19), “Ros sur Rose” Wine Festival (6/8), AIDS Finish Line and Life Cycle Festival (6/8), Eeeeeatscon (6/8-9), Cinema Fridays on the 3rd Street Promenade (14/06), Celebrate music (06/21), Pride on the Promenade (6/22)
If there is anything worth highlighting, you can contact me directly at .Here are my old columns and let me know if you have any comments on Around the city: Mother's Day weekend activities and meals
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://smdp.com/2024/05/09/around-town-mothers-day-weekend-activities-and-eats/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In town: Mother's Day weekend activities and meals
- The dead-ball legislation should be revisited at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting
- Tennis fashion to serve a style ace this summer
- What will US-Indonesian relations look like under new President Prabowo? : NPR
- The Life of a Convicted Hollywood Carnival Killer
- Some iPhones can mimic Google's handy Circle to Search tool with new shortcuts
- Stormy Daniels testifies against Donald Trump in secret trial in New YorkExBulletin
- Softball splits opening day of 2024 SoCon tournament
- This election is Rahul Gandhi against Narendra Modi, jihad against vikas: Amit Shah | Election news
- How 'Baby Reindeer' Allowed Trans Actor Nava Mau to Play a Woman Who's 'So Entitled to Her Own Emotions'
- 5 times he dressed like his famous friends
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as S&P 500 falls within 1% of its record