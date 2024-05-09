YouTubers Catch Hollywood's Herschel Weingrod Dating Minor, Leave Him to Hide as Netizens Scream 'Paedophile'





Two YouTubers, Vitaly and Bradley Martin, have sparked controversy in Hollywood after allegedly capturing footage of Herschel Weingrod, the esteemed screenwriter of “Space Jam,” engaging in what appears to be inappropriate behavior with a minor. YouTubers denounce Hollywood writer Herschel Weingrod for dating 15-year-old The footage, shared by YouTubers Vitaly and Bradley Martin, sparked outrage and raised serious concerns. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Watch YouTubers Vitaly and Bradley Martin expose Herschel Weingrod In the video, a young girl, who claims to be 15 years old, is seen briefly interacting with Weingrod before abruptly leaving the scene. Weingrod, using the pseudonym “Boris”, insisted he did not know the girl's age and thought she was 23. He calls their interaction a playful banter. After the meeting, Weingrod tries to leave, but Vitaly and Bradley pursue him relentlessly. They even go so far as to use pink and blue powder cannons in their pursuit. Seeking refuge in a nearby building, Weingrod manages to escape the YouTubers with the help of a security guard who blocks their entry. Who is Herschel Weingrod? Born October 30, 1947, Weingrod is a highly respected figure in Hollywood, renowned for his contributions to such hit films as “Trading Places,” “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Space Jam,” which he co-starred. -writing. with Timothy Harris. Of Jewish descent, Weingrod holds a degree in European history from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and is a graduate of the London Film School. His illustrious career in the film industry includes a wide range of projects, with “Space Jam” standing out as a beloved classic starring basketball legend Michael Jordan. He was a screenwriter for famous films like Cheaper to Space Jam, Lift, Pure Luck Keep Her, Trading Places, Brewster's Millions and later in 1993 he produced Falling Down. Internet users are furious after video of Herschel Weingrod with a minor goes viral Has Hollywood been exposed again? Marred by recent scandals against Diddy, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Epstein, Drake and Jeffrey Epstein to name a few, Hollywood has added a new name to the list of alleged child molesters. Several netizens expressed their anger and disgust over the incident and called Herschel a predator and a paedophile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/youtubers-catch-hollywoods-herschel-weingrod-dating-a-minor-leave-him-hiding-for-cover-as-netizens-shouts-peodophile-101715247354530.html

