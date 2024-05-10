The old Regal Theater at the Music City shopping center in Odessa is transformed into an urban aerial park





Odessans have created memories in the former Regal Theater, which is now being transformed into an entertainment venue unique to the building, its legacy and its future.

ODESSA, Texas A new form of entertainment is coming to Odessa and replacing an old icon. The Regal Permian Palace at Music City Mall closed its doors early last year, making way for the next generation of Odessa families. Demolition work is underway to transform the cinema hall into Urban aerial parkand those in office say it's a unique project — not just because of the transformation — but also because of the legacy left behind and the future that lies ahead. Bringing in about 1,900 dump trucks, destroying 11 movie theaters and removing 22,000 seats is an overwhelming feat,” said Ginamarie Soto, owner of Urban Air Odessa. As the credits roll on the Theater Royal, a new film is about to begin. “This is the first Urban Air to transform a movie theater, an ultrasonic movie theater, into an Urban Air where the ceiling heights are incredible for the Sky Rider,” Soto said. “To set up a go-kart track; inside the movie theater demo, the depth is incredible. It was just ready and prepared for an Urban Air, it's just a perfect landscape.” Urban Air Odessa is an adventure park designed to transform rubble into a racing track. When you're walking the halls of an old theater replacing it with outdoor trampolines and go-karts, you really have to, sort of, have a 3D vision in your mind of how it's all going to turn out. fit into this area,” said Luke Snow, construction superintendent of Witz Incorporated in Houston. An estate which will also include a certain inheritance, said Music City Mall Managing Director Greg Morgan. There's a lot of nostalgia in the building and we hope to keep some of that,” Morgan said. “Some of the original pieces that were here, the new tenant will try to incorporate that into their new business as well, so you can come and say, oh hey, I remember this little thing, this little piece of panel or something, that will be nice. Signage that means a lot to Odessians. We would definitely like to auction off some of the signage for charity, so we are working with that,” Soto said. “So to bring the community together and then give back to the community with this place, I think it’s always going to give back.” For a couple, a piece of signage is a thing of the past. “We had a man tell us he was going to marry someone after 10 years of meeting in Movie Theater 1, so he wanted the sign for their wedding last weekend,” Soto said. “It was really special. Even though new entertainment comes along, some things never change. The guy who wanted the sign and gave it to his future wife from Theater 1, I hope their kids have their first date here and enjoy it,” Soto said. There will now be an official groundbreaking ceremony with city leaders on Monday, May 8 at 1 p.m. at Music City Mall to celebrate what this means for business in Odessa.

