High-speed chase with drug suspect ends in arrest at Westfield Fashion Center

A narcotics suspect was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed chase with California Highway Patrol officers in the San Fernando Valley.

It's not immediately clear where or when the chase began, but SkyCal was overhead as the suspect raced through the streets of Encino and Lake Balboa, often traveling at speeds of up to 90 miles on time.

At times, the suspect could be seen swerving onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding other uninvolved vehicles.

At approximately 7:02 p.m., the driver traveled southbound on Highway 101 toward Sherman Oaks before exiting onto Van Nuys Boulevard.

An unmarked CHP vehicle could be seen following the car as they fled.

The suspect parked in a parking lot at Westfield Fashion Square around 7:05 p.m., closely followed by the unmarked car.

Los Angeles Police Department units were called to the scene for assistance.

Officers say they were able to locate the car inside the structure, but it had been abandoned. The suspects allegedly ran toward the mall from the parking lot.

Around 7:12 p.m., a person was reportedly taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

