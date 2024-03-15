Meet the duo transforming Boston's fashion scene

North East students Joaquin Crosby-Lizarde and Josh Maizes are the minds behind Select Markets. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Northeastern third-year students Joaquin Crosby-Lizarde and Josh Maizes don't shy away from being fashion-forward.

I dress very differently all the time, says Crosby-Lizarde. Some days I dress in a streetwear style. Other days I dress in post-punk gear. And then [even on] other days I might look like a homeless person to someone.

Corn agrees.

I literally wear shirts riddled with holes that look like they've been thrown away, and then a lot of it is definitely influenced by streetwear, he says.

This may seem unorthodox to some, but for them, fashion is about self-expression.

It’s also about building community.

Crosby-Lizarde and Maizes are the minds behind Select Markets, a new Boston-based vintage clothing company that's energizing the city's fashion scene with ready-made thrift stores featuring Northeast student vendors selling their second-hand finds.

Since launching their business last semester, the two have hosted three thrift store parties at area venues, each bigger and crazier than the last. In addition to selling second-hand clothing, the events also regularly feature DJs, local artwork, temporary tattoo stations, screen printing and more.

03/13/24 – BOSTON, MA – Select Markets co-founders Joaquin Crosby-Lizarde, Northeast music industry and marketing student, and Josh Maizes, industrial engineering student, pose for portraits on Wednesday, March 13 2024. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Thrift store pop-ups feature clothing sold by Northeastern students. Photos by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Their goal is to make thrifting a cultural experience at the intersection of fashion, art and entertainment.

Right now, that's mostly focused on students selling their own second-hand clothes, Crosby-Lizarde says. But in the future, we really want it to be a market that works with local artists, clothing sellers and local brands.

Some 400 people showed up to the first Selects event at the Piano Craft Gallery in Boston in November.

And more than 1,300 people attended their biggest pop-up at the Foundry in Cambridge last month.

Crosby-Lizarde and Maizes are not fashion majors themselves (Crosby-Lizarde majors in marketing and Maizes majors in industrial design), but they are involved in the fashion scene on campus.

Last year, Crosby-Lizarde was a member of Northeastern's Fashion Society. And this year, he's a member of The Avenue, the university's fashion and culture magazine.

Although Maizes is not part of any fashion clubs, he regularly hangs out with people at those clubs, he said.

They came up with the idea to create Select after noticing a dearth of cool fashion events while living in Boston in recent years.

I'm from New York and Josh is from Florida, and in both areas where we grew up there were a lot more avant-garde events. We felt like in Boston there wasn't really the same scene or the same amount of activity,” Crosby-Lizarde said.

So they decided to start organizing these events themselves.

The majority of vendors selling at these pop-ups are students or graduates from the Northeast.

Take as an example Grace Herbst, a 2023 graduate of Northeastern. She is the founder of Upcycled by Gracewhich designs and sells clothing from recycled fabrics.