Lindsay Lohan, 37, dazzles in chainmail Versace mini dress for new photo shoot as she talks motherhood: 'a different kind of love'





Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to Hollywood, and she reveals all the details of her little personal life that she created while staying out of the spotlight. In a cover story for Hustlethe actress stunned in a shimmering pistachio Versace mini dress as she opened up about motherhood and her husband. With a chic ensemble featuring a scoop neckline, accessorized with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and gold Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Lindsay looked effortlessly glamorous. And let's not forget her signature copper hair, styled in a sleek ponytail that added a touch of Hollywood glamor to the entire outfit. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Tom Munro Lindsay Lohan stuns in her new cover of Hustle The mum-of-one stunned in various other ensembles, including a dazzling Richard Quinn jumpsuit teamed with Patricia Von Musulin earrings and Sergio Rossi shoes. The beloved star of The parental trap opened up about different aspects of her life, touching on her experiences as a mother and her deep sense of security with her husband. “It’s a whole new, different type of love that you thought you’d never be able to experience,” she says of motherhood and her 8-month-old son, Luai. Tom Munro Lindsay Lohan opens up about feeling safe with her husband Lohan met her now-husband, Bader Shammas, at a restaurant in Dubai and married the financier on April 3, 2022. When asked what he thought of her professional life, she replied: “He will support me because I am in it.” You know what I mean?” She prefers to seek his opinion in everything she does because “he's very intuitive and understands very well how things are going to turn out in the end. He can kind of predict things. J So I love getting his advice on everything and having him be a part of it. I just feel safer. The child star is no stranger to constant public pressure. Now that she's had a baby, there tends to be immense pressure from the industry to “return” to her pre-baby body. But Lindsay isn't too worried about it, saying: “Everyone's getting so skinny now. I feel like everything always comes full circle, so this is that moment, and this too will pass. But It seems like there’s pressure.”

