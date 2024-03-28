Fashion
This tent dress is all you'll wear this summer
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We're already thinking about our late spring and summer wardrobes – just We? It's never too early to start planning, moving forward and getting excited about upcoming fashion trends. If no one has told you yet, long dresses are about to become a big deal, so it's time to find a must-have!
Not only are maxi dresses trendy and stylish, they're also an ultra-flattering choice. The right maxi dress will make you look and feel like a princess – seriously! Some styles are more flattering than others; you want to find something that is either completely loose or tight at the top and loose from the ribs to the bottom.
This tent dress combines a maxi dress with the flattering cut of a tent dress — it's a duo made in fashion paradise! 100% Tencel Lyocell material makes it soft, breathable and eco-friendly. If you're unfamiliar with lyocell, it's the more eco-friendly version of rayon made from regenerated cellulose fibers. In other words, you can wear this dress with a clear conscience!
It features a tiered design with three sections below the bra line. All seams are pleated, which gives the dress a dynamic look and helps it flow freely from your body. This will not tighten your body in any way! This is the beauty of tent dress – it is meant to flatter your body with a somewhat fitted top and draped mid and lower sections.
The dress hits mid-shin, so even if you're on the smaller side, you don't have to worry about this dress dragging on the floor. Phew! It also has adjustable buttoned straps that allow you to cover more or less of your chest depending on your needs. If you want to cross the straps at the back, you can do that too! Overall, this is a very customizable outfit…the hidden pockets are just a bonus.
And it's not just We who likes this dress — a titled buyer his criticism “Buy this summer dress today!!! ” and explained how well he held up after a year. “I have worn and washed it several times and I am still in love with this dress. Holds up well in the wash and I even put it in the dryer. No notable shrinkage. It's soft and flowy but flattering. I love this dress and have purchased it in other colors over the year.
The dress exists in 18 different styles, some solid colors and others with eyelet or denim details. Whichever you choose, you'll be ready to spin, dance and jump – that's the only way to describe the energy this dress brings. Just click “Add to Cart” and your new favorite outfit will be on its way!
See it: get it Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress For $42 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not what you're looking for? Shop other long dresses tent on Amazon and don't forget to shop Amazon's daily deals here!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/news/flattering-tent-maxi-dress-30-off/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Motown legend Martha Reeves has her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- This tent dress is all you'll wear this summer
- Record day for Stock Market Challenge winning team
- These 6 Google Docs add-ons will improve your daily productivity – and they're all free
- Amid the massive influx of international arrivals, the MIRA coalition launches the immigration attorney legal helpline
- Donald Trump attacks judge and daughter after silence order in New York secrecy criminal case
- Weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued in the UK ahead of the Easter weekend. uk weather
- 'NCIS' Actor Arrested for Alleged Involvement in January 6
- Outdoor Track & Field Excited to compete in Texas Relays
- 'Indestructible': Why the creator of Oath Keepers' son is running as a Democrat
- The hidden recordings prove the scandal that the Post Office covered up for years
- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin on Wednesday morning