Stunning show kicks off Brooklyn Fashion Week at Kings Plaza Caribbean Life





Search our complete guide to Caribbean events in New York for more local events or submit yours A breathtaking show last Saturday to kick off Brooklyn Fashion Week 2024 at the Kings Plaza mall drew loud applause during the fashion-forward show of excellence that showcased the collections of a dozen designers who welcomed the spring season , with vibrant hues and spice. Little ladies dominated the catwalk, strutting their stuff in on-trend ready-to-wear ensembles created with an elegant, playful and avant-garde technique, while young men and women, twins, Mom and I, set the tone for a relaxing afternoon. fashion genius. Former model Kamala Millwood, president of Palatial Publishing and host of the show, delivered fascinating comments, emphasizing how beautiful the designer's presentation was, as designers strutted down the catwalk with a constant stream of regalia . Trendy superstar model and Kings Plaza campaign face Tanesha opened the show, wearing a beige pantsuit covered with a floor-length metallic leather coat, as she strutted down the catwalk to present Black Knowledge Wear, the first designer of the afternoon. Robert Scott's rugged streetwear for men and women, such as a Bob Marly T-shirt, shirts that honor black music legends, and a multi-colored bodycon dress, wowed fans, who watched in awe, while that Str8 Fall to wear, followed by silver city center outerwear, colorful children's clothing and separates. Jazzing up the podium was Asphalt, a line of comfortable and dynamic children's shorts, tight jeans, sweatshirts and stamped t-shirts. This set the stage for Windsor, an elegant collection of floor-length evening wear. The standouts were a sequinned dress, a strapless leather mini dress and a thigh-high slit denim skirt, complemented by a leather jacket and printed t-shirt. Macy's spring wear included children's, men's and women's clothing in bright colors, white outfits and denim, accessorized with a stylish handbag and shoes. Qumora, by former runway model KP, showed playful children's clothing cut in African prints. Others in metallic combinations, color blocking, a mid-riff outfit and embroidered jeans brightened up the collection. Crows pretty neon pink, green and beige ensembles, adorned with sparkling embellishments and paired with white shirts, entertained the crowd, who also applauded Styles by Sinnamon, a stunning collection of prom dresses in a range of colors. Tashi Couture brought the audience to their feet, with a bold, beautiful and fascinating collection of neon green outfits, adorned with feathers, butterflies and translucent fabrics. A peach lace shawl, paired with a neon green mesh skirt, highlighted the spring collection. Black girls sew, showed casual cotton outfits, while Shivenze fashion, a line of outfits for children and adults using African prints in mixed media, also designed in outfits for men and boys. Young Gods glamorized center stage with dazzling sequin dresses, pantsuits and whimsical outfits, which got the teens and tweens moving in their fashion style, to round off the afternoon of fun and fashion . Dawn Simon, regional marketing director for Kings Plaza Mall, told Caribbean Life that this is the ninth spring couture partnership with the mall and Brooklyn Fashion Week. She said it was a great way for us to recognize models in the community, develop a deeper partnership with Brooklyn Fashion Week, and invite the general public to Kings Plaza to see our retailers' fabulous outfits. She said a recycled show on April 27, Earth Day, will give residents the opportunity to create parade outfits, using recyclable or sustainable materials for a one-hour period. We talk to people about the importance of saving the earth, planting trees, while having the opportunity to connect with designers, stylists and creatives,” she said. All events are listed on Kings Plaza social media platforms @kingsplazamall. Thanks to Rick Davies, Tiffany D. Coates and others for helping make the parade a success.

