



If you've seen one Brandy Melville, you've seen them all with baby t-shirts and mini skirts, vague references to California, libertarian references to Ayn ​​Rand, and, most centrally, a one-size-fits-all philosophy. The brand became popular in America in the 2010s by primarily targeting high school girls small enough to fit their explicitly exclusive size range, and using social media content reposts of young girls wearing these clothes to spread influence of the online business. In the mid-2010s, this strategy paid off: the clothes worn by celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. In the wings, broadcast reports that Brandy Melville has been plagued by accusations of racism and sexual exploitation for a decade. For the record, I may or may not have worked at a store whose name rhymes with Mandy Smellville for three months in 2013 as a freshman in college, and I may have been whether or not I was fired because I seemed depressed. (I have contacted Brandy Melville for comment.) Today, more of the story is being told and linked to the broader issue of overconsumption and shaping modern colonial practices in places like Ghana with the release of the new documentary. Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion, released April 8 on Max. (A film starring our own Alyssa Hardy, expert at the intersections of work, fashion and the environment!) The first thing that was really surprising [about] making the film was about getting people to express themselves, explains director Eva Orner. Teen Vogue. Everyone was very young when they worked there, and now it's young women starting careers or in their 20s. Many of them were really scared. Report of Kate Taylor, Business Insider, which is featured in the documentary, details a culture of sexualizing young white girls and promoting eating disorders via their unrealistic beauty standards. Orner describes Brandy's business model to its young target audience as an army of young girls providing free advertising for these large multi-million and billion dollar conglomerates, usually owned and run by older, middle-aged white men , and there is this army of young people. girls unintentionally advertise for themselves, thinking it's cool.

