Luxury Streetwear 9dcc Nines Program Fuses Fashion and Blockchain Technology





9dcc Pop-Up Experience for its luxury streetwear brand 9dcc unveiling the NINES blockchain program … [+] in its New York pop-up, merging fashion and technology. Courtesy of 9dcc Since 2020, the blockchain tries its hand at fashion, specifically luxury streetwear. Brand interaction and community engagement were in the spotlight, and the enigma led to the merging of two worlds. In particular, in 2024, 9cc has made a statement with luxury clothing powered by blockchain technology, made from quality fabrics and streetwear-inspired designs. 9dcc Pop-Up Experience for its luxury streetwear brand 9dcc unveiling the NINES blockchain program … [+] in its New York pop-up. Courtesy of 9dcc Crypto-centric luxury fashion brand 9dcc recently presented the NINES program at its pop-up experience in SoHo, New York on April 3. NFT New Yorkthis initiative was unveiled and displayed until April 6, marking a key moment in the fusion of fashion and digital innovation. The 9dcc Pop-Up Experience attracted over 200 people to the New York pop-up. Courtesy of 9dcc < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> At its pop-up event held at 435 Broome Street, New York, the 9dcc brand showcased its unique blend of fashion and technology as it welcomed visitors. A display of luxury baseball caps in multiple colors greeted attendees as they entered the 9dcc ecosystem. Visitors were invited to press the number 9 on the wall to collect their first NINES badge for interactive engagement. 9dcc Pop-Up Experience for its luxury streetwear brand 9dcc unveiling the NINES blockchain program … [+] in its New York pop-up, merging fashion and technology. Courtesy of 9dcc Introducing 9dcc's New York pop-up”Collection 01“, his first full on-chain fashion collection, from the guru of the metaverse, money. Featuring a range of NFC-enabled clothing, the collection includes full suits, leather jackets and leggings, with all items on-chain, ensuring authenticity and verification of ownership. This lifestyle presentation highlighted 9dcc's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with high fashion, attracting an audience who appreciate innovation and are willing to take risks. Luxury streetwear brand 9dcc fuses fashion and technology. Courtesy of 9dcc The event also offered an airdrop of $1.5 million DEGEN tokens to the first 200 participants each day and those with qualifying pre-orders, with over 1,000 NINES badges collected and redeemed. This event highlights the brand's commitment to merging high fashion with cutting-edge technology, making it a pivotal occasion for innovators, fashion enthusiasts and the crypto community. The 9dcc pop-up wanted to foreshadow the future of fashion, ready to revolutionize the intersection of fashion and technology. 9dcc unveils blockchain program NINES at its New York pop-up, using Tap technology. Courtesy of 9dcc The NINES program introduces a revolutionary proof of attendance system, transforming physical interactions into collectible digital badges. Participants have the opportunity to accumulate a personalized collection of memories, connections and experiences, all through a digital lens that is reflected in fashion clothing. Each 9dcc collection is a key to unlocking bespoke NINES and the digital footprint of your blockchain wardrobe. The 9dcc Pop-Up Experience features the NINES blockchain program with Tap technology. Courtesy of 9dcc “Launching the NINES program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our community,” says gmoney, CEO of 9dcc. “These digital badges are not just rewards; they are marks of appreciation, gateways to exclusive experiences, and a testament to the unique paths our community members have traveled with us. With NINES, we don't just wear fashion; we weave a rich tapestry of shared stories and experiences. Luxury streetwear brand 9dcc unveils blockchain program NINES at New York pop-up, merging fashion … [+] and technology. Courtesy of 9dcc 9dcc, honored as “PHYGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR” at the World Economic Forum Davos 2024, is a pioneering crypto-native luxury house and lifestyle platform reshaping the fashion landscape. Emphasizing ownership transparency and integrating cutting-edge chip hardware, 9dcc represents a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and digital innovation. Led by his visionary gmoney, the 9dcc brand offers bespoke designer collections and unique customer experiences, heralding a new era for fashion and societal evolution. The NINES program aims to redefine how the crypto-native community and fashion aficionados interact with 9dcc, creating a verifiable digital legacy of meaningful encounters. Beyond simple tokens, NINES is a gateway to a digital lineage of milestone moments, ensuring that each participant's journey is recognized and celebrated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cassellferere/2024/04/11/luxury-streetwear-9dcc-nines-program-merge-fashion-and-blockchain-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos