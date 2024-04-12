Milan Design Week Cheat Sheet: Where to Find Fashion





Despite some scrutiny in purist design circles, fashion houses have long viewed Milan Design Week as a key moment to amplify their furniture and fashion businesses. After all, last year's Design Week saw Milan's population increase by more than 20 percent, as more than 300,000 visitors from 181 countries, including many influential industry professionals, landed in the city ​​to visit the show. For 2024, fashion will still be just as present. Although this year's edition is shaping up to be a little tight, as it (unfortunately) overlaps with the launch of the Venice Art Biennale, that hasn't deterred any houses from coming forward to showcase their design creations . Here, we've selected four fashion-centric highlights. Gucci: Ancora meets Italian heritage At Gucci, Sabato De Sarno was keen from the outset to consider Milan's broader heritage of design and art while striving to put his stamp on the house. For its first Milan Design Week under the Gucci headquarters, De Sarno presents a new initiative under its name Ancora which will present five canonical pieces of Italian design presented in a showcase designed by architect Guillermo Santom. The launch and exhibition will take place in the house store in Via Monte Napoleone, which will remain on display throughout the week, after which the products will go on sale. Jonathan Anderson: Double duty in design At both Loewe and JW Anderson, Jonathan Anderson has long drawn on design and broader forms of craftsmanship to inform and ignite his work in fashion. Next Wednesday in Milan, the new JW Anderson boutique on Via SantAndrea will host an exhibition imagined by the designer in partnership with Patrick Carroll. Anderson, who has been busy with all the hubbub surrounding his designs for Luca Guadagnino's new film Challengersshould be on the field for this one. Prada: Reflections in Milan Prada, being Prada, does not plan for a simple exhibition. Instead, for three days, from Sunday to Tuesday, it will host the third edition of its Prada Frames symposium. This year's edition is called Being Home and takes place at the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum in Milan, Via Ges. Prada promises a series of intimate conversations and thematic lectures, presented by luminaries such as Paola Antonelli, Alice Rawsthorn, Isabella Rossellini and Françoise Vergs. Entrance is free (via online registration).

