Information on the Louis Vuitton Crafting Dreams exhibition





New York City is now home to Louis Vuitton's most exclusive exhibition to date, Making dreams, an event showcasing the luxury brand’s unparalleled expertise and bespoke artisanal offerings. This immersive event, taking place between now and May 5, takes place at a historic private residence on the city's Upper East Side. Accessible by invitation only, Making dreams marks the event's inaugural New York showcase and offers attendees a unique journey through the House's distinguished collections, including Objets Nomades, iconic trunks, exquisite watches, fine jewelry and exotic leather goods. The venue, a luxury seven-story townhouse on Park Avenue built in 1926, is adorned with Louis Vuitton's traditional Malletage, a criss-cross lining originally designed to protect trunk contents during travel. This feature is integrated throughout the residence, adding a distinctive graphic element to the event setting. The three-week event includes several interactive installations and live demonstrations, allowing guests to witness the brand's artisans at work. Highlights include live customizations of rigid trunks by Louis Vuitton designers from Paris and demonstrations by a Malletage expert from the brand's historic French workshops. Exciting debuts include men's creative director Pharrell Williams' Millionaires Speedy 40, featuring 18k gold detailing and a hand-painted monogram finish, taking over 65 hours to complete, presented in a bespoke trunk . Other notable firsts include the Capucines trunk and innovative designs from the Objets Nomades collection, as well as new summer-ready surfboards and tableware. We recently visited the exhibition to give you a closer look, check it out in the video below.

