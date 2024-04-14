Fashion
Waterbeds still have a loyal customer base decades after going out of fashion
One of the iconic inventions of the 1960s and the summer of love, the waterbed, is still widely used today.
Although it is no longer as popular as it was in the 1980s, when some people accounted for 20% of beds sold, a water-filled mattress is the key to a good night's sleep. .
The modern waterbed was designed by San Francisco designer Charles Hall, according to University of Technology Sydney cultural and design historian Emily Brayshaw.
“It's a bit like everything collided at the right time,” Dr Brayshaw told ABC Radio Perth's Christian Horgan.
“Charles Hall worked in the design department at San Francisco State University, and it was a hotbed of alternative technology. People liked to riff on all kinds of crazy ideas and designs.”
By 1968, a vinyl fabric had been formulated to make the waterbed practical and durable, while traditional innerspring mattresses had not evolved much and were still quite firm.
When waterbeds first went on sale in San Francisco, they were sold in “head shops”, which sold cannabis smoking accessories but not the drug itself, helping to establish at least partly the distinguished reputation of water beds.
Hall's slogan for the waterbed was “liquid support for the human body”, and although they were designed to provide a better night's sleep, Dr Brayshaw said they quickly became associated with sex.
“There's a history of designers coming up with fantastic designs and objects and people using them in a different way than the designer intended,” she said.
“And of course it was during the Summer of Love in San Francisco, it was basically a free love hippie design.
“Vinyl itself has long been considered a wee bit perverse.
“[Playboy founder] Hugh Hefner had one made of possum fur, and you could get them in all kinds of colors and shapes, black vinyl, red vinyl, you could get them with mirror panels and built-in sound systems.
Australia discovers the waterbed
Waterbeds arrived in Australia soon after and sales peaked in the 1980s, accounting for a fifth of all beds sold, but declined sharply in the 1990s.
Dr Brayshaw said mattress manufacturers have started to improve their products, with the introduction of memory foam, latex and softer options.
Waterbeds also have significant disadvantages, including leakage capacity.
“They're quite complicated, high maintenance, they had extra parts that needed maintenance, they needed special sheets,” Dr Brayshaw said.
Unlike regular beds, waterbeds have ongoing running costs because the water must be heated in winter to keep the bed at a comfortable temperature.
“And they were terribly difficult to fill. You had to run a hose from your bathroom to the bedroom and there would be literally hundreds of gallons of water,” Dr. Brayshaw said.
It was the need for water that spelled the end of Dr Brayshaw's parents' waterbed in the 1980s.
“There was a leak and we lived on a farm in the middle of a drought,” she said.
“We just couldn't get enough water to refill it. Water was such a precious commodity.”
Waterbeds are still “alive”
Although its popularity waned, the waterbed never completely disappeared.
Today, there are still sellers and repairers of waterbeds, and if ABC Radio Perth listeners are to be believed, a waterbed remains for some the best place to sleep.
James said he and his wife have been sleeping in a waterbed for more than 40 years.
“The original was a full bladder queen size and over time we now use a double bladder queen size,” he said.
“The beauty of this is that you can adjust the amount of water to suit your particular sleeping style.
“They're confused so the movement of the water is nice and subdued and we find we don't sleep as well on anything other than water.”
Jane: “Waterbeds are certainly alive and well today. People are buying them, they are much more comfortable and maneuverable than the ones from the 80s.”
Sarah: “I still have mine. I wouldn't have anything else. Both my kids had them until recently. They now regret going back to normal mattresses. It's the best night's sleep. “
Tide: “I still have one, with soft sides. The best part is that it's cool in the summer and just warm enough in the winter.”
However, not everyone converted.
Grindstone: “We had one in the 90s and I don't know why. It was responsible for the partial collapse of the wooden floor in our bedroom in our first little house. It leaked and when the heating failed it was a devilish cold.
Greg: “I had one in the 1980s and it was the worst thing I ever slept on. When I got rid of it, the electric bill improved by $80 a quarter.”
Receive local news, stories, community events, recipes and more every fortnight.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-14/waterbeds-still-have-a-loyal-following-1960s-invention/103701656
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Premium Airtech Cushion Runner: Pegasus Premium
- Police in Australia identify Sydney knife attacker who killed 6ExBulletin
- MEX:78/10 (18.0) | Live cricket score | CRC vs MEX | cacc 2024
- Waterbeds still have a loyal customer base decades after going out of fashion
- BJP manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections 2024: One election one nation, one uniform civil code
- How AI is paving the way for smoother roads using autonomous robots
- Iran intensifies conflict by attacking Israel; US forces help Israel intercept Iranian projectiles
- Mastrodima and Lobo-Corral take home wins; Stony Brook Falls at the Battle of Long Island
- Salt Lake company to move to Murray after 119 years; building to be demolished
- Avid to Deliver New Technologies Using AI and Third-Party Integrations to Accelerate Production Workflows at NAB 2024
- Explosions in Israeli skies are intercepted as Iranian missile and drone strikes
- Doctor's video diary reveals reality inside Gaza hospital | BBC News