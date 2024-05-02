Men's basketball signs William Kyle III





ANGELS The UCLA men's basketball program has received a signed grant agreement from transfer student William Kyle III, as announced Wednesday by Mick Cronin Michael Price Family UCLA head men's basketball coach. Kyle III, a 6-foot-9 forward, will transfer to UCLA from South Dakota State, where he played his first two seasons on the men's basketball team. He will enter the Bruins program this summer with two years of eligibility remaining. “Will has established himself as a strong, athletic and talented post player, and we look forward to having him join our program,” Cronin said. “He has a high motor, quick explosiveness and can finish at the rim, really adding another dimension to our team's frontcourt. He is a difference maker on defense, having been recognized as the Summit Defensive Player of the Year League in just his second year. Will is a great young man with tremendous character. His story as a track and field athlete turned basketball player is incredible and continues to evolve. chose to become a Bruin, and we can't wait until we have him on the Westwood campus. Kyle III will begin his junior season with UCLA in 2024-25, after playing in all 67 games for South Dakota State over the past two seasons. A native of Bellevue, Neb., Kyle III averaged 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during his college career. He shot 59.0 percent from the field and was a central force for the Jackrabbits in 2023-24. As a sophomore this season, Kyle III earned All-Summit League first team honors and was recognized as the league's Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a sophomore, leading his team in rebounds and blocks (55 blocks, 35 games). He also ranked No. 1 among all Summit League players in overall field goal percentage (62.3%) and No. 6 in the league in rebounding (6.6 RPG). Kyle III was one of six student-athletes recognized on the Summit League men's varsity basketball team in 2023-24, a year after being named to the league's Academic Honor Roll (2022-23 ). A former standout at Bellevue West High School (Bellevue, Neb.), Kyle III totaled five double-doubles as a sophomore and one during his freshman season. Kyle III will join a new UCLA class that includes four other transfer students (Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey Jr. and Kobe Johnson) and new freshman guard Eric Freeny.

