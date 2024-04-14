Nonprofit Becca's Closet helps local high school students choose prom outfits for free – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida organization is dressing a dream for a group of students who want to look their best for prom without the high cost.

On Saturday, the nonprofit Beccas Closet lent a hand to several high school girls who were shopping for prom dresses at the Festival Marketplace Mall in Pompano Beach.

Autumn was one of the young buyers.

It's really cool. They have so many different things, she said.

Beccas Closet gave teens access to free dresses. The nonprofit helps high school students who need a dress for prom or homecoming get one if they can't afford one.

Andrea Butler accompanied her niece, who was shopping for a prom dress.

“It's very helpful, especially in this time of money, you know, tough times for a lot of people, and it helps us a lot,” she said.

Autumn marveled at the wide array of dresses.

I think it's really helpful that they give you different options, they make you think outside the box, she said.

Volunteers helped the girls choose the perfect outfit.

I received a short green dress for a banquet I'm going to for Color Guard, said.

So we have our volunteers at the front of the store and the girls who have made appointments with us work side by side with our personal shoppers, said Pam Kirtman of Beccas Closet.

Beccas Closet was created 20 years ago after Jay and Pam Kirtman's 16-year-old daughter Becca died in a car accident.

Before she died, Becca collected about 250 dresses, helping hundreds of girls attend their high school proms.

Prom, as everyone knows, is the main event that all the school groups go to, Jay Kirtman said. This is not just the case for athletes or any particular group. It's an event, they all come together, and carrying on Rebecca's memory, and helping the girls smile and continue her mission is heartwarming, and it really brings a smile, not only to their faces, but to ours.

Now, with chapters across the country, her parents said, they can't put a price on the girls' faces.

It's priceless, definitely, says Pam.

And we are happily rewarded with hugs and extreme thanks, and we are the ones who are truly grateful, Jay said.

And parents and caregivers are relieved. I mean, it's a burden; The last year is expensive. It takes the burden off, a small thing, Pam said.

The Kirtmans said high school students in need of a dress can fill out a form online. For more information, click here.

