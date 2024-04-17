The best new men's clothing releases in April





Our product picks are editor-tested and expert-approved. We may earn commission from links on our site. Why trust us ? Courtesy marks; Jason Speakman, MH Illustration Vintage-inspired rugby from Brooks Brothers Vintage-inspired rugby from Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers produces very good knitwear, with a touch of originality. Take this '80s-inspired rugby shirt, featuring a woven Oxford shirt collar that's a nod to the brand's rich tailoring heritage. Our fashion team loves ultra-suede cotton, which is thick, durable and well-fitting. We recommend throwing it on during a midday sporting event or a chilly beach party. Oliver Peoples x Roger Federer sunglasses Oliver Peoples x Roger Federer sunglasses Tennis GOAT Roger Federer has teamed up with Oliver Peoples for these champion-level glasses. The lightweight bio-nylon frame takes hits and moves easily on and off the tennis court. Bonus points for performance lenses that help reduce squinting. “This is a wise investment if you're looking for a flattering pair of sunglasses that both look great and perform well,” says MH fashion director Ted Stafford. Lululemon Cityverse sneakers Lululemon Cityverse sneakers After a lot of hype, Lululemon has finally released its first men's shoe, and it's pretty awesome. The athletic giant has developed a casual, high-performance lace-up shoe, featuring a grippy outsole to prevent slipping on rainy days, and a contoured insole that strikes the right balance between comfort and stability. While we don't recommend it as a training shoe, it's a comfortable sneaker for standing (or walking) all day. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below J.Crew Performance Polo with Coolmax J.Crew Performance Polo with Coolmax Golf season is in full swing and reliable J.Crew has released a classic polo shirt for sport on and off the course. It has a touch of stretch that moves like a second skin during our swings, and its moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool on those unusually hot days. Additionally, we need to talk about fit. It's slim, but not tight, and flatters most body shapes. We like most solid colors, but we prefer the striped style. Buck Mason herringbone twill pants Buck Mason herringbone twill pants Meet your new spring pants. Buck Mason developed military-style pants and put them through a unique rinsing and dyeing process. The result: twill pants that are both durable and stylish enough for the office. Our fashion team says its high waist and straight leg pair well with a variety of looks, including your favorite tee and bomber jacket. Mack Weldon AirKnit Boxer Brief Mack Weldon AirKnit Boxer Brief Credit: Courtesy of the brand's retailer Time and time again, we've hailed Mack Weldon as one of the best men's underwear makers, and its latest Airknit boxers are no exception. It features the brand's exclusive breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, so you can avoid swamp crotch during your hot workouts or commute. “Bright new colors will elevate your warm-weather style from the inside out,” says Stafford. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Diego Suede Chelsea Boots Banana Republic Diego Suede Chelsea Boots Banana Republic We love great Chelsea boots because they're easy to put on and take off, and dressy enough to wear to most casual business events and cocktail parties. This pale suede pair has a leather lining that's quite comfortable compared to other Chelseas we've tried. And at that price, you're getting a great quality shoe at a great price. Pair them with pale jeans, khakis, or dress pants for a warm-weather uniform. Ben Sherman Ben Sherman Signature Tape Track Jacket Ben Sherman Ben Sherman Signature Tape Track Jacket Ben Sherman is a British brand that knows how to make spring diapers. Step into this lightweight track jacket, featuring stretchy fabric that moves easily, while still providing a little insulation for those chilly spring mornings. Style-wise, you can't go wrong with striped sleeves which add a collegial touch to your cuts. “It’s cool, sporty and the perfect layering piece for guys on the go,” says Stafford. Timex x Todd Snyder Q 1978 Watch Timex x Todd Snyder Q 1978 Watch Todd Snyder has climbed the menswear ranks with his sophisticated yet still accessible pieces that can be worn just about anywhere. Case in point: this sharp ticker with Timex. It has a two-tone design that adds a subtle touch to your wrist game and lends a casual-chic vibe that looks great at work or a night out. “It’s a timeless, cool style at a price that’s worth adding to your watch rotation,” says Stafford. Ted Stafford is the fashion director of Mens Health. He oversees all of the brand's style and fashion content, and also styles their fashion stories. Ted Stafford is the fashion director of Mens Health. He oversees all of the brand's style and fashion content, and also styles their fashion stories. His active lifestyle fuels his passion for translating stunning designs into real-world style, a favorite part of his job. Before joining Mens Health, he worked for GQ magazine and Calvin Klein.

