Shop Jessica Simpson's New Fashion Collection at Walmart

Don't sleep in the fashion section of Walmart. The retailer has launched new collections time and time again, and we couldn't be more excited about the latest addition: a brand new line with Jessica Simpson with exclusive styles.

Described as “Cali-boho style meets Texas charm,” the new brand launched yesterday with more than 100 items, including denim (we're definitely eyeing the darling overalls), spring dresses, swimwear and jewelry. Prices start at just $8 and go up to $38, with most falling below $30. Clothing sizes range from XS to 4X with plus size styles available.

Scroll below for a first look at Walmart's Jessica Simpson collection and discover our top picks.

Jessica Simpson's Walmart Collection

Elevate any look without breaking the bank with these stunning silver earrings. Not to mention, they make a great gift for someone who loves statement pieces.

Also available in plus sizes, you'll love all the light washes of these denim shorts. Some even feature lace details for a super feminine touch.

We're getting all the beach vibes with this colorful crochet tank top. It comes in two different patterns, whether you prefer light, bright tones or more muted neutrals.

Who doesn't love a flirty pleated skort? This fun summer choice has an elastic waist to keep you extra comfortable and is also available in plus sizes up to 4X.

Whether you prefer solid colors or floral patterns, there's a version of this Violetta flutter sleeve top for you. It may look delicate and delicate, but it is completely machine washable for easy cleaning.

For a pair of pants you can wear all summer long, try the Saydee (also available as an extra). The color and cut make them cute enough for a special occasion but comfortable enough for everyday wear.

We love cropped jeans to show off all your summer sandals. This high-waisted pair comes in several different shades, including white, so you're sure to find a color that suits your style.

For cooler nights, throw on this knitted shawl for the perfect coverage during the warmer months. It also comes in large sizes, in this gorgeous cream color.

Perhaps the best part of this stylish dress is the bra-friendly sleeve strap that keeps underwear from showing. You will feel comfortable and confident in any of the bright colors.

Comfortable and breathable with pretty lace detailing on the sleeve, this kimono is the easiest way to elevate any outfit. The bestseller is also available in large sizes.

This off-the-shoulder floral dress is about to become a staple in your summer wardrobe. Pair it with sneakers to dress it down or a pair of heels for a polished look.

Everyone needs a denim jacket in their wardrobe, and this cropped choice is totally on trend. It's also available in medium wash and plus sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

This open back detail on this maxi camisole dress is what sets it apart from the rest. Plus, with hidden pockets in the side seams, it's as stylish as it is functional.

I don't want to play favorites, but we're obsessed with the denim overalls in the collection. According to the brand, they are perfect for parties where you want to stand out and are also available in plus sizes.

This sleeveless sweetheart neckline dress will flatter all shapes and sizes. It also comes in a pretty pink for anyone looking for an extra pop of color.