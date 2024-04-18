Style guru takes charity shop fashion to the next level





Amid a second-hand clothing boom, designer Wayne Hemingway talks David Bowie, retirement chic and his latest initiative to expand on pre-loved fashion. Second-hand fashion is booming in a context of rising costs of living and the rise of ecological thinking. Once niche, the second-hand market is now on track to account for 10% of global sales, while eBay has just removed fees for second-hand clothing sellers. In our Second Nature series, we unpack this growing trend and meet the pre-loved pioneers who are helping to make it mainstream. A million miles from its austere, moth-eaten reputation of yesteryear, they consider the pre-loved to be stylish, expressive and fun. First up, designer Wayne Hemingway, who plans to take charitable fashion to the next level. Wayne Hemingway I was running through Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco, and these pants were on a mannequin in the window. They gave me a treat, so I put them in a bag and continued running with them under my arm, Wayne Hemingway said. Running is a surprisingly important theme in creators' second-hand stories. He wears (pictured below) his gray 1940s sanforized cotton trousers with a pair of commando-soled Grenson brogues, chosen not only because they resemble the style in which he would dance at the Wigan casino, but because that they are comfortable enough for running. (he's literally a marathon runner) in meetings. Hemingway wore the kind of outfit he described as boarding house chic. Image: Will Sanders Hemingway started buying second-hand in the 1970s, when the priority was style over durability. The coolest kids were second hand here, remember. When David Bowie came to King Georges Hall in Blackburn and wanted to look like him… you did it yourself, and that normally meant tailoring second-hand clothes (usually army surplus) and tinkering with machines. sew, ask your mother to show you how to do this and that, he said. His ability to see potential in the unexpected defines his second-hand style. He used to call his 60s short-sleeved, collared shirts, paired here with a now 60-year-old Harrods cardigan, a chic pension in his days as a fashion expert on the Big Breakfast, as they were a staple of older men on the bowling greens. . It's great fun but, Hemingway said, it's not frivolous. [Style] is a truly positive form of self-expression, well-being, open conversation. All the things that are important to being a human being. It was the power of style and expression and the informal but comprehensive fashion education provided by second-hand clothing that motivated him and his business partner and wife, Gerardine, to sell vintage on the Camden market and launch the iconic British brand Red or Dead. Did you want to look like David Bowie? You did it yourself. That meant tailoring second-hand clothes, fiddling with sewing machines And it's the power of style and expression that he knows helps bring people through the door of Charity Super.Mkt, a newer venture launched with Maria Chenoweth, CEO of Traid. It brings together several charity retailers, in the style of department stores, in locations such as London's BrentCross and Bond Street, as well as cities such as Reading, Salford and Edinburgh, to increase the appeal of second-hand shopping and highlight money in the pockets of charities. There is a beautiful story in[secondhand clothes] But the added bonus is that today, we also have the cachet of being sustainable, he says. It is a consumer declaration. Main image: Will Sanders Facts:

1.6 Charity Super.Mkt has so far raised almost $1.6 million for charity through the sale of more than 180,000 items, saving 53 tonnes of clothing from landfills.

228

m Fashion charity Traid, which partnered with Hemingway on Charity Super.Mkt, has to date recommissioned 228 million garments, saving 622,059 tonnes of CO2 and 105.3 million m3 of water. Help us break the bad news bias Positive News is helping more people than ever have a balanced and uplifting view of the world. While pessimism dominates other media, our solutions journalism exists to support your well-being and enable you to make a difference towards a better future. And as Positive News' audience and impact grows, we show the rest of the media that good news matters.

But our reporting comes at a cost, and as an independent, nonprofit media organization, we rely on financial support from our readers. If you like what we do and can afford it, consider making a one-time or regular contribution as a Positive News supporter. Give once from just one, or join over 1,000 others who contribute an average of 3 or more per month. You'll directly fund the production and sharing of our stories, helping our solutions journalism benefit more people.



Join our community today and together, let's change the news for good. SUPPORT POSITIVE NEWS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.positive.news/society/style-self-expression-wayne-hemingway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos