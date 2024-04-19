Fashion
Dress for Success partners teach job readiness skills
by Moira Cullings
[email protected]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. As they left the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) on April 6, Dress for Success participants were invigorated by everything they had learned.
Among the lively crowd, Caitlin Fitzpatrick beamed.
It's been so rewarding and amazing, said Fitzpatrick, who spearheaded the event. I couldn't have asked for more.
Fitzpatrick is a doctoral student in the occupational therapy program at KUMC’s School of Health Professions.
The Dress for Success health and wellness fair for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities was one component of her capstone project.
She partnered with The Golden Scoop, a nonprofit ice cream parlor and cafe in Overland Park that provides meaningful employment for people with disabilities, where she works as director of operations.
Several community partners donated their time and resources to make the event a success with the 30 men and women who participated.
Activities held at multiple stations allowed them to learn about job readiness skills, such as communication, fitness, healthy snacks and hygiene.
In a separate conference room, their caregivers listened to presentations and learned about resources related to ABLE accounts, special needs trusts and more.
Dress for Success was part of Golden Scoop University's training program, which is defined by four pillars: professionalism, health and wellness, interpersonal skills, and field training skills.
One of the things we noticed at Golden Scoop is that our Super Scoopers didn't know what health and wellness activities actually were, Fitzpatrick said, but they were eager to learn.
It's really about establishing those resources and sharing information with that population. There is no such thing for them.
Many Golden Scoop employees, known as Super Scoopers, were eager for the experience.
And with the stores planning to open a second location near the 103rd and 69 Freeways in Overland Park this summer, the event also attracted Super Scooper hopefuls.
Health and wellness is something we strongly promote at The Golden Scoop, said co-founder Amber Schreiber, because many of our employees want to work more hours, but they don't have the stamina.
We try to encourage them to eat well, exercise [and] bring healthy snacks when they have a longer shift.
Schreiber and her co-founder and sister Lindsay Krumbholz graduated from Overland Parks St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Schreiber said service hour requirements in schools set the tone for both sisters striving to make a difference in their community.
I think that laid the foundation for Lindsay and [me]she said, and that stuck with us throughout our journey here with The Golden Scoop.
Since opening their first store in 2021, the duo has relied on community members like occupational therapists, who understand the unique needs of their employees and can prepare them for success.
Fitzpatrick was grateful for the encouragement she received from the sisters to take this project and make it her own.
She hopes participants will leave with a better understanding of positive lifestyle habits like healthy snacking and hygiene routines.
And I hope they will also feel more comfortable speaking and participating in social activities within the community, she said, because it is very important and also encourages fitness and continued well-being in your life.
|
Sources
2/ https://theleaven.org/dress-for-success-partners-teach-job-readiness-skills/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tom Holmoe confirms that BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has turned down other job offers
- Dress for Success partners teach job readiness skills
- Meta's AI tells Facebook users to gifted children with disabilities, depending on parents who ask for advice | Science & Technology News
- Reading from the US-Israeli Strategic Advisory Group
- 'The Fall Guy' arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Dealing with unapproved peripherals on consoles — Overwatch 2 — Blizzard News
- West Hollywood nightclub bouncer arrested after violent altercation
- New cricket ground coming to Revelstoke
- Fashion, fun and more | Richmond Free Press
- An indie game that promises adventure, a cozy atmosphere, and the mischief of a curious cat is coming to Nintendo Switch
- Monoclonal antibody placinezumab shows potential to slow rapid progression of Parkinson's disease
- Boris Johnson's chip-filled dinner British prime ministers' meeting at Downing Street