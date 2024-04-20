This $40 Spring Dress Is Only $19 on Amazon





If I had to choose one dress from my closet to wear for the rest of spring, it would be a floral dress that I bought on Amazon two years ago. This might sound a little dramatic, but I'm absolutely obsessed with the Naggoo – Floral square neck maxi dress which has puffy sleeves and vibrant blue and purple hues. I can wear the floral maxi dress to suit any occasion, whether it's a girls' happy hour, a date night, or even a work event, making it makes my favorite dress for spring. And right now, it's on sale for just $19, which means I'm already eyeing it. burnt orange floral twin. As a curvy girl, I find the square neck, smocked bust and A-line silhouette particularly flattering. Its soft and creamy fabric makes it a pleasure to put on; Plus, it's super breathable and not see-through. The dress's versatility lends itself well to a full schedule of projects from family reunions, birthdays, the office and more. It's available in sizes S to XXL, and there are five other colors to choose from, including similar floral prints and a few boeheim designs. Sleeves can be worn on the shoulder or off the shoulder. I style the sleeves vertically when layering the dress under a chunky sweater or denim or leather jacket, which I'll wear with a strappy sandal or ballet flat. And if I plan to do a lot of walking that day, I'll opt for white sneakers. For nights when I'm going out on the town, I'll wear the dress with the sleeves off and wear a low heel. Next, I accessorize the look with a silver pendant necklace and bracelets. Naggoo Square Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $19 (Save 50%) Amazon

One of my spring staples, this floral maxi dress has a permanent place in my outfit rotation, so it's no wonder Amazon shoppers agree. It has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from critics, one of whom saidI have received so many compliments that I now want to order more colors. A second reviewer wrote: I bought one, then came back for two more. Another buyer said that the smocked maxi dress is an affordable alternative to the trendy nap dress from Hill House Homes: I was looking for a dress similar to the nap dress and found it at a much more attractive price. A fourth five-star reviewer praised: I use it as my signature dress, which means I'll keep it forever! Visit Amazon to purchase the Naggoo – Floral square neck maxi dress while it's still 50% off, keep reading to see more spring dress deals happening today. Zesica Floral Maxi Dress, $30 with coupon Amazon

Anrabess Boho Mini Dress, $26 with coupon Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Ruffle Dress, $48 (Save 21%) Amazon



