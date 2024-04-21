No. 8 seed Duke women's tennis struggles with court change, exits ACC tournament against North Carolina





CARY, North CarolinaTarHeels chants roared throughout Cary Tennis Park as No. 1 seed North Carolina won the doubles point relatively easily and led 1-0 against No. 8 seed Duke, in the quarterfinals of Friday's ACC Tournament. Then, after about 20 minutes of doubles, the rain came. In some cases, this could have been considered a blessing for the Blue Devils. Freshman star Shavit Kimchi was coming off five straight matches after trailing 5-2 in her first singles set against Tar Heel senior Elizabeth Scotty. Junior Emma Jackson, playing in box No. 1, led 4-3 against Fiona Crawley before losing three games in a row to give up the first set of her match. And on court six, Karolina Berankova lost 6-3. A reset might have been helpful. Instead, the game went the other way, leading to a quick and decisive 4-0 victory for North Carolina, sending Duke home just a day removed from its own 4-0 victory over Wake Forest in the previous round on Thursday. Future [inside]”It's definitely a plus for North Carolina,” head coach Jamie Ashworth said. They have been one of the best indoor teams for the last six years. Ashworth then highlighted the Tar Heels' six indoor championships over the past seven years, and their indoor dominance showed when both teams took to the tent. Berankova quickly lost her second set to Tatum Evans of North Carolina just before Kimchi fell to Scotty. Moments later, a screamer from court 4 by Anika Yarlagadda scored a victory over Duke Katie Codd, and North Carolina secured a sweep of the match. Asked what he saw in the Tar Heels Friday afternoon, Ashworth pointed to their dynamism. “They have five seniors and they play hungry. You can see it through their leadership, how vocal they are and how much that means, you know these guys have been great for four or five years now,” said Ashworth. On the other hand, Ashworth noted his team's inability to remain disciplined throughout the entirety of these long matches. We gave ourselves opportunities, he said. And I think we have to be able to stay disciplined as much as possible to be able to compete with anyone. We can play with anyone in the country, but it's when we get to those crucial moments where [it matters what] we do with our decision making. I'm happy with where we are. I think we are playing better than two weeks ago. We have another chance, in two weeks, to play again. Duke is now eyeing the NCAA tournament, although its opponent has not yet been decided. Last year, the Blue Devils fell in the second round to UCLA. Two weeks is a long break and we haven't had a two week break since mid-February. So we have to make sure we take advantage of this time and use each other to compete with each other in practice, Ashworth said of the mindset before the tournament. This is the most important thing; we don't want to lose our competitive advantage. Ashworth gave his team another timely reminder: You have to make it through the finals first. Get The Chronicle delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

